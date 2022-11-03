ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Presents The Annual Giving Eyes Contest

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is giving away free Lasik to two lucky winners. See your dreams come true this year with Laurel Eye Clinic’s Annual Giving Eyes contest. Laurel Eye will be giving two lucky individuals the gift of sight this holiday season. To enter,...
SENECA, PA
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Dana D. Weaver

Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 1, 2022 at Hamot Hospital in Erie. Born November 2, 1962 in Franklin, Dana was the son of the late Arnold “Arnie” Weaver and Constance “Connie” Shreffler Weaver. Dana and...
GROVE CITY, PA
Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman

Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman, 87, of Knox, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center. Born July 5, 1935, Whitey was the son of the late Glenn and Laura Davidson Whiteman. Whitey graduated from East Forest High School in 1953. From the...
KNOX, PA
James H. Sandok

James H. Sandok, 73, of Franklin passed away on November 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. He was born on November 16, 1948 to the late Paul and Cecelia (Jackson) Sandok. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate 3, Security. After returning home,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Ethel Rhoads Reed

Ethel Rhoads Reed, 85, of Shippenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. Born on June 15, 1937, in Victory Heights, Ethel was the daughter of the late Harlan and Catherine Rhoads. On June 1, 1957, Ethel married John Reed who preceded her in death in...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Tonight – Showers, mainly after 1am....
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The filling in this dark chocolate cream pie recipe is simple to cook and begins to set up in the shell right away!. Ingredients. Dough for single-crust pie. 1-1/4 cups sugar.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Ethel P. Culbertson

Ethel P. Culbertson passed away, peacefully, at her home of 70 years in Clarion on November 2, 2022. Ethel was born December 20, 1929, the fourth of five children of Fred S. Port and Margaret Smathers Port. She was raised at the family homestead, Clarion Farms—which still thrives today.
CLARION, PA
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Lasagna Roll-Ups

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Lasagna Roll-Ups – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These savory roll-ups feature a creamy three-cheese filling!. 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry. 2-1/2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese. 2-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. 1/2 cup...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

