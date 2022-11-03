Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Kawhi Out, Gilgeous-Alexander In for Thunder-Clippers’ Tuesday Bout
OKC returns to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for a matchup against the championship hopeful Clippers. The injuries began in the preseason with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, but slowed as the preseason went on. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed OKC's second matchup versus the Timberwolves with a hip...
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers have returned home from their two-game road trip, and will be taking on a Utah Jazz team that has surprised the NBA so far this season. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah had seemingly entered an immediate rebuild that would result in a free fall to the bottom of the Western Conference. While that still may happen this season, they are currently 7-3, which is good for 2nd in the West.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Unpacks L.A.’s Second Half Collapse Against Cavaliers
Your Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second straight home contest, this time against a formidable Cleveland Cavaliers club, during an unfortunate 130-116 matinee. L.A. was the better team in the game's first half, and was up 64-58 at the break. Cleveland came back with a vengeance to secure the victory thanks to a second half demolition, outscoring the Lakers 56-36 across the contest's last two quarters.
How Does Meyers Leonard’s Punishment for Antisemitism Compare to Kyrie Irving’s?
View the original article to see embedded media. Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was recently suspended for posting an Anti-semitic film on his social media. His suspension is set to be at least five games, and Irving will have to complete a series of actions before the Nets place him back in the lineup. Irving issued an apology on his Instagram and previously refusing to apologize.
Paul George’s 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
The Clippers' stalwart point guard whipped out an invisible dictionary. How could it be possible, through nine games to start the season, that these Clippers were last in the NBA in points per game? In offensive efficiency? These Clippers — even continuing to miss Kawhi Leonard — with Paul George, John Wall, Norman Powell and a crew of veteran talent capable of going for 30 points on any given night?
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
