View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers have returned home from their two-game road trip, and will be taking on a Utah Jazz team that has surprised the NBA so far this season. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah had seemingly entered an immediate rebuild that would result in a free fall to the bottom of the Western Conference. While that still may happen this season, they are currently 7-3, which is good for 2nd in the West.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO