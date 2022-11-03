Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey. People fish for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s just to unwind. Perhaps to spend time with friends. Or get something to eat. However, landing a world record fish remains a pipe dream for many who like fishing for recreation. If you want to fish in summer or plan to go when the fall season starts, you’ve probably spent some time thinking about pulling a giant that would leave you with the story of a lifetime. Perhaps you’ve sat on the beach, wondering what lies beneath the waves. It’s one thing to know what’s in New Jersey’s waters; it’s another to catch it!

