New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey. People fish for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s just to unwind. Perhaps to spend time with friends. Or get something to eat. However, landing a world record fish remains a pipe dream for many who like fishing for recreation. If you want to fish in summer or plan to go when the fall season starts, you’ve probably spent some time thinking about pulling a giant that would leave you with the story of a lifetime. Perhaps you’ve sat on the beach, wondering what lies beneath the waves. It’s one thing to know what’s in New Jersey’s waters; it’s another to catch it!
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

