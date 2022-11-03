Read full article on original website
Santiago’s extra time goal pushes Freehold Township to CJ Group 4 title- Girls soccer recap
With just under ten minutes to go, sixth-seeded Manalapan felt like they were about to accomplish the unthinkable. Under the lights in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 final at Howell High School, the Braves (15-4-1) were just moments away from an emphatic win over the number one-overall seeded Freehold Township High School Patriots (19-1).
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
No. 3 Kingsway ends No. 15 Eastern’s 23-year field hockey title streak in SJG4 quarters
The Eastern Vikings field hockey team gave it a good run. In an NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal, Kingsway ended Eastern’s unchallenged 23-year reign over New Jersey high school field hockey with a 7-0 win. Top-seeded Kingsway will host fourth-seeded Washington Township on Monday in the semifinal round.
Edison’s miracle comeback stuns North Brunswick in Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinal
Edison recovered two on-sides kicks in the final 2:53, turning one into a touchdown and the other into a game-winning field goal with four seconds left and the Eagles scored an improbable and chaotic, 33-31 victory over North Brunswick Friday night in North Brunswick. The victory, Edison’s sixth in its...
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
NJ.com Top 50 roundup: What have N.J.’s top high school football recruits been up to?
The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits. The list was released in September, just as the season began, but how have N.J.’s best fared as the 2022 season nears its end?. Players were selected and ranked based on how heavily...
Football: Maple Shade rallies late over Asbury Park in South, Group 1 semis
Sean Loomis threw the go-ahead touchdown pass late in the game as third-seeded Maple Shade ended the Cinderella season of second-seeded Asbury Park, 27-18, in the semifinal round of NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 1 state playoffs in Asbury Park. Maple Shade (9-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s game...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Orr’s 3 TDs, strong defense leads Rumson-Fair Haven past Oakcrest and into SJG2 final
Run the ball and play defense – the duo that has brought Rumson-Fair Haven great success over the years. After working on the staff as an assistant, Jeremy Schulte took over as head coach and his team is buying in once during his first season at the helm. Alastair...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like a PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Goodfellas, money, drugs and a near suicide: The N.J. horse racing comeback story nobody would’ve bet on
This is a racetrack story — not a “Mom and Pop do the Derby” story or the kind of ruffles and flourishes that always follow the coronation of a Triple Crown winner. You’ve probably heard most of those. Happy endings are what keeps the media writing about horses, trainers and jockeys.
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
a-z-animals.com
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey. People fish for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s just to unwind. Perhaps to spend time with friends. Or get something to eat. However, landing a world record fish remains a pipe dream for many who like fishing for recreation. If you want to fish in summer or plan to go when the fall season starts, you’ve probably spent some time thinking about pulling a giant that would leave you with the story of a lifetime. Perhaps you’ve sat on the beach, wondering what lies beneath the waves. It’s one thing to know what’s in New Jersey’s waters; it’s another to catch it!
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B
No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Tomorrow is National Doughnut Day! Here are 25+ Delightful New Jersey Donuts Shops
For more events throughout the year, be sure to check out our Event Guide. For more New Jersey Events and Adventures, follow along on Instagram, @newjerseyisntboring, and Insta Stories! Don’t forget to tag your own NJ fun with #NJisntBoring. Looking for something sweet? At Alfalfa you’ll get a wide...
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
