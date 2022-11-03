ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Larry Lease

DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado

TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine

The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

