Read full article on original website
Related
When to expect possible severe storms & rain around North Texas on Friday
North Texas we've made it to the end of the first work week in November, and you're to need to be aware of the possible severe weather in the region Friday as storms and rain will be present in the afternoon and evening hours.
Tornado warnings possible for Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during Nov. 4 thunderstorm
Due to anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service is advising drivers to avoid being on the roads. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An official with the National Weather Service said strong winds are expected during a thunderstorm slated to last from the morning into the evening Nov. 4. National Weather Service...
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm
Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Enhanced risk of severe weather Friday, possible hail, tornadoes
DALLAS - The chances of seeing severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday are growing, that includes high winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes. Early on Friday there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing later in the day. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. storms will...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
What North Texans need to know about Friday’s storms and rainfall potential
Storms are going to be the weather item to pay attention to at the end of the work week in North Texas as strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Checking out the end of the week’s severe storm & rain potential in North Texas
It'll be a cozy Wednesday in North Texas before the storm potential ramps up at the end of the week.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
KHOU
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know
See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0