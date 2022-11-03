Read full article on original website
Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?
As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
City in Texas Ranked Among Best Halloween Cities in the US
Bet you can’t guess which Texas city was ranked among the best for Halloween in the country. To be honest with you, I’ve never really given much thought as to what makes for a great Halloween city. I’ve never been really big on dressing up and going to costume parties and stuff like that. For me, Halloween is about my kids stockpiling a bunch of candy, which my wife and I will raid from time to time.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?
I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
Is Texas Power Grid Ready for Extreme Winter Weather?
Here we go again with the Texas power grid. You would think that I would be tired of writing stories about the Texas power grid and all its problems and you would be right. But someone has to get the word out. You would also think that the Electric Reliability...
Mortician Bride Gets Married in Funeral Home, Arrives in Hearse
A couple in California took Halloween to the extreme by dedicating their entire wedding to the spooky holiday, including getting married at a funeral home. Arriving at the funeral home in a hearse, Norma Nino, who works as a mortician, married husband Axel Nino surrounded by pumpkins and coffins. Norma,...
Public Utility Commission of Texas Responds to Federal Report on Grid Reliability
The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has responded to the story I posted yesterday questioning how ready the Texas power grid is for extreme winter weather. According to KVUE, a new report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) claims the Texas power grid is almost as vulnerable as it was when many people across the state were left without power during the winter storm of February 2021. The report claims that only marginal improvements had been made to the grid.
Dan Patrick Implores Republicans To Vote, Says Statewide Races Are Tight
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined The Chad Hasty Show Monday evening to discuss his campaign for re-election as he is being challenged in the race by Democrat Mike Collier. Early voting began last week and continues this week. One trend that many have talked about is the lack of turnout so far.
