ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdvTd_0ixfjNKZ00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's planning commission ended a 3-1/2-hour public hearing in a tie vote on recommendations for a controversial plan to expand the current development of Flying Horse North (FHN), in north central Black Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2W51_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

Just before 3 p.m., commissioners voted 4-4 on the project, with three commissioners absent due to prior commitments and a fourth -- Christopher Whitney -- recusing himself because he lives adjacent to FHN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAxVS_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

"I can be objective on this matter but I don't want any debate about whether or not I am, to take away from this very important decision," Whitney said, as he left the chamber.

Planning commissioners started the hearing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday by watching a presentation from Phil Stuepfert of HR Green, the project consultant for the developer, Flying Horse Development, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtB7R_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

He disputes criticisms from opponents that the project violates the county's master plan and isn't compatible with the surrounding area.

"We meet a lot of those (guidelines), he said. "Are there some we don't meet? Absolutely. But as has been pointed out today, we meet the intent of that master plan, and we meet many of those items."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2sCi_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

Public comment began at 1 p.m.

The hearing paused for lunch at noon and resumed at 12:30 p.m.; nearly 100 people attended the start of the hearing and around 50 people signed up for public comment -- with a maximum of three minutes per person -- before final comments from planning commissioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xL99f_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

As KRDO NewsChannel 13 reported Wednesday, FHN initially received approval to build more than 200 homes on the 900-acre property but built approximately only 80 before deciding to request a rezoning to increase the area's density and build 846 homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5JDV_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

The proposal includes a 275-room luxury hotel next to an existing golf course; a rendering of the hotel concept was part of the development team's presentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6LwK_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

Stuepfert revealed that water needs for the proposal will have to come from a municipal water supplier and not from the current well system; although a specific supplier has yet to be identified, several options are being considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSinI_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

One of the potential suppliers is the Cherokee Metro District just east of the Colorado Springs city limits, a community that has had its own water supply issues in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaRcS_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

Stuepfert also said that given future growth expected in Black Forest -- as outlined in the county's master plan -- a hotel is needed to provide tourism.

Kathleen Shecter is among many residents who disagree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214KwV_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

"We wouldn't have bought property out here or committed to live here if we knew there was going to be a major hotel and city-type density," she said.

Commissioner Becky Fuller was the first to explain why she would vote against the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t02Fi_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

"I don't see this as compatible with the master plan, as far as it's large-lot residential, it's an area of limited change... I just don't agree with that," she said.

Commissioner Thomas sides with the development team.

"There's enough reason to support, especially at this level, a sketch plan that pursues this kind of development," he said. "And it seems to me that most of the people opposing it live around (FHN) but not in it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oveMB_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the proposal on Sept. 15., but will not have the planning commission's official recommendation for or against it.

If the board rejects the project, county officials said that the development team can't re-submit its application for at least six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIfar_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

However, some community leaders in Black Forest said that they're not optimistic of a vote in their favor.

"They seem to rubber-stamp approvals on just about everything that comes across them," said Rick Stauch. "Not having all of our members here, definitely hurt our cause. But it is what it is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxl9b_0ixfjNKZ00
KRDO

Meanwhile, Terry Stokka said, "I think it's unfortunate that we have a county master plan we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on, and we really don't follow it."

The post Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

CO Son
3d ago

A near 5x increase in homes??? How can that be green lighted?? This defies- no- BLATANTLY INSULTS the master plan and without question disregards traffic congestion, light and noise pollution, and as all have pointed out quite accurately- NO AGUA...NO WATER!!! We are suffering from a multi decade drought. How about the developers promote a TOILET TO TAP closed system for their $$$ target buyers. RWR tried to steal water from San Luis Valley... don't be suckered into that snowball from hell!!

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

Stop Building. We already have water problems. The Cherokee water district can’t even effectively supply water to its customers. Also if your a Cherokee water district customer be prepared to be paying higher water costs because of this project. The developer won’t pay a thing and when it’s built they’ll walk away and your stuck with the problem.

Reply
2
Related
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Public hearing to discuss Electric Resource Plans

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Black Hills Electric is seeking public input on its 2022 Electric Resource Plan (ERP) & Clean Energy Plan (CEP) on Thursday, Nov. 10. Black Hills Electric will host a meeting at the Pueblo Convention Center in Fortino Grand Ballroom A located at 320 Central Main St. You can register to speak at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

El Paso County joins Operation Green Light for veterans

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Let’s turn our cities green for Veterans & Military Families Month! El Paso County announced that Centennial Hall will be illuminated green Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. As a new national collaborative, the National Association of Counties (NACo) is inviting the nation to join […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map

(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Historic House Race in Southeast Colorado Springs

Election day is fast approaching and one Colorado Springs House race marks a historic moment for Colorado. The bid for House District 17(HD17) represents the only election across the state where two Black women are running against one another for a seat in the House of Representatives. The winner will be the first Black woman to hold this seat.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side

The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguish house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire on E Uintah street. As of 3:49 p.m., CSFD had the fire under control. There were no injuries reported. CSFD is working to contact the occupants that were not at the home when the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The end of Daylight Saving: for this year or forever?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The vote for the future of Daylight Saving time is currently on pause, stuck in Congress as the U.S. House of Representatives remains split on what to do going forward. The Senate voted to make Daylight Saving time permanent back in March, which would mean an end to the biannual The post The end of Daylight Saving: for this year or forever? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Election judge removed by El Paso Co. Republican Chairwoman still unclear as to why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After multiple El Paso County election judges were removed by their own party’s chairwoman, one of the judges tells 13 Investigates she is still unsure as to why she was removed and calls it "an attack on her integrity." Candi Boyer along with two other Republican election judges were removed The post Election judge removed by El Paso Co. Republican Chairwoman still unclear as to why appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police Department struggles to hire new officers

PUEBLO, COLO. (KRDO) -- Pueblo city leaders say they're still having trouble hiring police officers at a time when crime is on the rise. According to our news partners with the Pueblo Chieftain, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller says that one of the issues is that no one's applying. Noeller...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Where is Clinton Sutton?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who was reported missing by a family member in December 2014. Clinton John Anthony Sutton was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014, when he was dropped off at the Sun Spring Motel on S. Nevada Avenue, according to police. Sutton […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy