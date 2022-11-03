Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's planning commission ended a 3-1/2-hour public hearing in a tie vote on recommendations for a controversial plan to expand the current development of Flying Horse North (FHN), in north central Black Forest.

Just before 3 p.m., commissioners voted 4-4 on the project, with three commissioners absent due to prior commitments and a fourth -- Christopher Whitney -- recusing himself because he lives adjacent to FHN.

"I can be objective on this matter but I don't want any debate about whether or not I am, to take away from this very important decision," Whitney said, as he left the chamber.

Planning commissioners started the hearing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday by watching a presentation from Phil Stuepfert of HR Green, the project consultant for the developer, Flying Horse Development, LLC.

He disputes criticisms from opponents that the project violates the county's master plan and isn't compatible with the surrounding area.

"We meet a lot of those (guidelines), he said. "Are there some we don't meet? Absolutely. But as has been pointed out today, we meet the intent of that master plan, and we meet many of those items."

Public comment began at 1 p.m.

The hearing paused for lunch at noon and resumed at 12:30 p.m.; nearly 100 people attended the start of the hearing and around 50 people signed up for public comment -- with a maximum of three minutes per person -- before final comments from planning commissioners.

As KRDO NewsChannel 13 reported Wednesday, FHN initially received approval to build more than 200 homes on the 900-acre property but built approximately only 80 before deciding to request a rezoning to increase the area's density and build 846 homes.

The proposal includes a 275-room luxury hotel next to an existing golf course; a rendering of the hotel concept was part of the development team's presentation.

Stuepfert revealed that water needs for the proposal will have to come from a municipal water supplier and not from the current well system; although a specific supplier has yet to be identified, several options are being considered.

One of the potential suppliers is the Cherokee Metro District just east of the Colorado Springs city limits, a community that has had its own water supply issues in the past.

Stuepfert also said that given future growth expected in Black Forest -- as outlined in the county's master plan -- a hotel is needed to provide tourism.

Kathleen Shecter is among many residents who disagree.

"We wouldn't have bought property out here or committed to live here if we knew there was going to be a major hotel and city-type density," she said.

Commissioner Becky Fuller was the first to explain why she would vote against the plan.

"I don't see this as compatible with the master plan, as far as it's large-lot residential, it's an area of limited change... I just don't agree with that," she said.

Commissioner Thomas sides with the development team.

"There's enough reason to support, especially at this level, a sketch plan that pursues this kind of development," he said. "And it seems to me that most of the people opposing it live around (FHN) but not in it."

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the proposal on Sept. 15., but will not have the planning commission's official recommendation for or against it.

If the board rejects the project, county officials said that the development team can't re-submit its application for at least six months.

However, some community leaders in Black Forest said that they're not optimistic of a vote in their favor.

"They seem to rubber-stamp approvals on just about everything that comes across them," said Rick Stauch. "Not having all of our members here, definitely hurt our cause. But it is what it is."

Meanwhile, Terry Stokka said, "I think it's unfortunate that we have a county master plan we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on, and we really don't follow it."

