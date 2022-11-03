Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege

A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege.

A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons, also known as “Mario Lopez” and “My Granddaddy Otis,” 32, of Jasper, Alabama, with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity.

According to the charging document, between November 7, 2021, and November 23, 2021, Clemons abused his position as a corrections officer and agreed to accept bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband items into Donaldson.

The charging document alleges that Clemons used a fake name to create an account with the mobile payment service Cash App so that he could accept bribe payments from inmates and their associates anonymously.

According to the plea agreement, also filed yesterday, Clemons has agreed to plead guilty to both charged counts.

The plea agreement states that Clemons was stopped outside of Donaldson on November 23, 2021, after he attempted to bring cell phones, marijuana, Xanax, cigars, and scales into the facility.

Clemons has agreed to forfeit the money he made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy and use of a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of illegal activity is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.