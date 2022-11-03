ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Teams Inquire About Moving Back NFL Trade Deadline

Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic

Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mike McDaniel Praises Bears Justin Fields' Performance on Sunday

Mike McDaniel praises Justin Fields' performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Right after Tua Tagovailoa reacted to hearing about Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards against his team, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tipped his cap to the Bears' second-year quarterback. "To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic...
CHICAGO, IL
Tua Tagovailoa Admits to Good Field Conditions at Soldier Field

Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
CHICAGO, IL
Tua Tagovailoa on Bears' Justin Fields: ‘Dude's a Baller'

Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards. "He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
