Justin Fields Scrambles and Dazzles With Longest TD Run of Career
Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter. Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring...
NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
How LeBron James, Kevin Durant Reacted to Kyrie Irving Situation
Kyrie Irving’s insensitivity on social media has affected not only the Brooklyn Nets franchise, but the entire league. Players have spoken out about how they took the news – including LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James of the Los Angeles Lakers commented on a tweet posted by his...
Report: Nets Tell Kyrie Irving He Must Carry Out These 6 Actions to Return to Team
Report: Kyrie Irving must carry out these 6 actions to return to Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving reportedly must complete several tasks before he's allowed to return to the Brooklyn Nets. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday night that Brooklyn has delivered the suspended point...
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Report: Teams Inquire About Moving Back NFL Trade Deadline
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s...
Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry Makes Most of First Entry Into NBA Rotation
TORONTO — Dalen Terry did the math. He knew the Bulls, already without two rotation players in Coby White and Andre Drummond, also planned to sit Zach LaVine as part of LaVine’s knee management plan. “I knew that we were short a couple guys,” Terry said. “So I...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic
Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Dazzles in 35-32 Loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
WATCH: Chargers Win After Double-Fumble, Cameron Dicker Field Goal
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) battled the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday for their Week 9 matchup, and the game landed in the Chargers’ favor thanks to a double-fumble and Dicker the Kicker. With only 40 seconds to go, the Chargers lost the ball on a fumble, which was...
Mike McDaniel Praises Bears Justin Fields' Performance on Sunday
Mike McDaniel praises Justin Fields' performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Right after Tua Tagovailoa reacted to hearing about Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards against his team, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tipped his cap to the Bears' second-year quarterback. "To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic...
Tua Tagovailoa Admits to Good Field Conditions at Soldier Field
Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Shares Optimistic Lonzo Ball Injury Update
BOSTON — While acknowledging that Lonzo Ball hasn’t begun running or cutting and reiterating there’s no timetable for his return to the court, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan still offered an optimistic update on the guard who is so instrumental to style of play. Wednesday will...
Ian Mitchell Aiming to Lock Down Roster Spot With Blackhawks as He Nears Return
Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ian Mitchell went into this past summer hungry to take advantage of a full offseason of training because he wanted to go into camp with the mindset that he was going to push for a full-time roster spot with the Blackhawks.
Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points
Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
Former Bulls Star Arrested After Security Guard Punched at Chicago McDonald's
Former NBA guard and Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald's security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four...
Tua Tagovailoa on Bears' Justin Fields: ‘Dude's a Baller'
Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards. "He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said...
