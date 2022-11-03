Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Related
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Barry Bonds Gives Dusty Baker Heartfelt Shout-Out After World Series Win
Bonds gives heartfelt shout-out to World Series champ Dusty originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dusty Baker finally is a World Series championship-winning manager. Those around MLB could not be happier, including Barry Bonds. Shortly after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World...
Astros Beat Phillies to Win 2022 World Series
Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right...
Report: White Sox Plan to Pick Up Tim Anderson's Club Option
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from...
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice
Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
Ian Mitchell Aiming to Lock Down Roster Spot With Blackhawks as He Nears Return
Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ian Mitchell went into this past summer hungry to take advantage of a full offseason of training because he wanted to go into camp with the mindset that he was going to push for a full-time roster spot with the Blackhawks.
Former Bulls Star Arrested After Security Guard Punched at Chicago McDonald's
Former NBA guard and Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald's security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four...
Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome
Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
Bulls Must Find Identity When DeMar DeRozan Draws Double-Teams
TORONTO — There aren’t many coaches like Nick Nurse. DeMar DeRozan knows this as well as anyone, having spent five seasons with Nurse when Nurse served as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach before landing the head coaching job. So whether it’s a coach’s challenge in the first two...
Bulls' GM Marc Eversley Enjoys Hometown Honor of Court Dedication
TORONTO — When the Toronto Raptors hired Marc Eversley as an assistant general manager in 2006, it seemed a dream destination for the Brampton, Ontario native. And it was for seven seasons, which included the arrival of one DeMar DeRozan with the ninth pick in the 2009 draft. But...
Report: Cubs, Astros Had Willson Contreras Deadline Trade in Place
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light...
Tua Tagovailoa Admits to Good Field Conditions at Soldier Field
Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the...
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic
Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night.The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter.Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers' four-point lead.Marcus Morris added 18 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard missed his eighth game while dealing with knee stiffness.Down by four in...
Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game
Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0