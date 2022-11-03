ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Astros Beat Phillies to Win 2022 World Series

Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right...
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice

Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome

Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
Tua Tagovailoa Admits to Good Field Conditions at Soldier Field

Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the...
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic

Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night.The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter.Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers' four-point lead.Marcus Morris added 18 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard missed his eighth game while dealing with knee stiffness.Down by four in...
Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game

Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
