Read full article on original website
Related
This Atari 2600 LEGO Set Is the Perfect Holiday Gift for the Nostalgic Gamer in Your Life
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Though it’s no longer on the cutting edge of technology, the Atari 2600 holds a special place in many video game enthusiasts’ hearts: The console introduced an entire generation to home gaming when it debuted in 1982. If gamers missing seeing the old-school device in their home, they can now own it in LEGO form.
Love Mental Floss? Right Now You Can Get Merch From Our Store Vault for 75 Percent Off
For a limited time, you can save 75 percent on products from the Mental Floss Store Vault with this promo code.
The Unlikely Origins—And Rapid Rise—of Chili’s Iconic “Baby Back Ribs” Jingle
It’s 1995, and Guy Bommarito has just bungled an ad campaign so badly that he’s begging Chili’s not to fire him. They give him one last shot.
No ‘Peaky Blinders’? Netflix’s Ad Tier Is Here, But It’s Missing These Popular Shows
At first glance, subscribers opting in for Netflix’s new lower-priced $6.99 ad tier appear to enjoy the same selection as $15.49 ad-free users, with Stranger Things, The Crown, and others on the menu. But the two libraries aren’t identical. According to Deadline, licensing restrictions are to blame for...
A Dearth of Darth: The 'Star Wars' Halloween Costume Shortage of 1977
Don Post had the droids everyone was looking for. The problem was he didn’t have nearly enough of them. In the spring of 1977, Post, a commercial mask maker and owner of Don Post Studios, obtained the license for a forthcoming 20th Century Fox release titled Star Wars. The designs of the aliens, robots, and villains of George Lucas’s space opera were ideal for Post, who made high-quality rubber costume masks. But while Post figured the license would be worthwhile, he had no idea it would become the most successful film in history up to that point—or that Halloween 1977 would be a Star Wars bonanza.
Funko’s New ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Board Game Lets You Choose What You’d Do in the Show’s Funniest Situations
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Many of us will probably never lose a massive fortune due to our business manager’s crooked dealings, forcing us to relocate to a derelict town we bought as a joke. But while the premise of Schitt’s Creek isn’t widely relatable, many of its finer plot points are (albeit often exaggerated for the noble aim of eliciting a good laugh).
Costco Is Selling a 60,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle That’s Nearly 30 Feet Long
Warehouse giant Costco likes to do everything big, from super-sized bottles of ketchup to barrels full of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. Their latest exclusive offering: A jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces that may take up an entire room when it’s finished. The sprawling What a Wonderful World puzzle is...
Mental_Floss
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0