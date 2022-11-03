ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

This Atari 2600 LEGO Set Is the Perfect Holiday Gift for the Nostalgic Gamer in Your Life

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Though it’s no longer on the cutting edge of technology, the Atari 2600 holds a special place in many video game enthusiasts’ hearts: The console introduced an entire generation to home gaming when it debuted in 1982. If gamers missing seeing the old-school device in their home, they can now own it in LEGO form.
Mental_Floss

A Dearth of Darth: The 'Star Wars' Halloween Costume Shortage of 1977

Don Post had the droids everyone was looking for. The problem was he didn’t have nearly enough of them. In the spring of 1977, Post, a commercial mask maker and owner of Don Post Studios, obtained the license for a forthcoming 20th Century Fox release titled Star Wars. The designs of the aliens, robots, and villains of George Lucas’s space opera were ideal for Post, who made high-quality rubber costume masks. But while Post figured the license would be worthwhile, he had no idea it would become the most successful film in history up to that point—or that Halloween 1977 would be a Star Wars bonanza.
FLORIDA STATE
Mental_Floss

Funko’s New ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Board Game Lets You Choose What You’d Do in the Show’s Funniest Situations

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Many of us will probably never lose a massive fortune due to our business manager’s crooked dealings, forcing us to relocate to a derelict town we bought as a joke. But while the premise of Schitt’s Creek isn’t widely relatable, many of its finer plot points are (albeit often exaggerated for the noble aim of eliciting a good laugh).
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy