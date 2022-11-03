Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon
What the papers sayTottenham are assessing a move for Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in January, according to The Sun. Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer, while a £40 million bid from Chelsea was also dodged.The same paper writes Leeds are in front in a chase for 18-year-old Birmingham midfielder George Hall, who is available in January.Meanwhile, the Mirror writes Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the side. Bissaka’s old club, Crystal Palace, are said to be interested in taking back the24-year-old right back.Social media round-upTottenham could be about to raid Everton once again...
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
LAFC Claim 1st MLS Cup Title in Thrilling Victory Over Philadelphia Union in Penalty Kick Shootout
In hindsight, Major League Soccer changed forever when LAFC joined the party in 2018. Before that, soccer aficionados believed there wasn't room for another soccer team in the LA market, a city that was recently selected as the top city for soccer fans in the country. Prior to LAFC's arrival, the only other time there were two teams in the city was when Chivas de Guadalajara used the MLS as a development academy for their Liga MX team.
Danish Teenager Holger Rune Stuns Novak Djokovic to Win Paris Masters
Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former...
