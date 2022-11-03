Read full article on original website
Toxic workplaces can take a toll on your mental and physical health, Surgeon General says
BOSTON - Is your workplace toxic? If so, it may be harming your health. The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is warning Americans that working under stressful conditions can take a toll on their mental and physical health. Low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, and long commutes among other factors are...
WISH-TV
Parents share hacks for giving kids medicine
Kid-ing with Kayla — It’s not easy taking care of a sick kid. You have to make sure they’re eating, drinking and taking their medicine even though they’re not wanting to do any of it. Kayla Sullivan said one of the most difficult medicines to give her child is eye drops. Take a look at her report on this topic!
The Guardian view on children’s mental health: pills and apps aren’t the solution
It is no surprise to learn that GPs in England are increasingly prescribing antidepressants to children, breaking National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines. The pressures on children’s mental health services mean that accessing specialist treatment on the NHS is harder than ever before. Similarly, a decision by Nice to recommend the use of cognitive behavioural therapy apps, as a treatment for young people, points to the lack of any other way to meet rising demand.
Who were the girls who died after NHS mental health service failings?
Three vulnerable teenagers from the north-east died within eight months of each other in 2019-20
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
CNET
How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps
An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
How Discrimination Affects Your Mental And Physical Health
For members of marginalized communities, discrimination is not only unjust but physically and mentally harmful.
NHS to prescribe cognitive behavioural therapy apps to children with anxiety
Children as young as five who suffer from anxiety are to be prescribed cognitive behavioural therapy apps on the NHS via mobile phones, tablets and computers. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the health regulator, has conditionally recommended digital CBT for use in the health service to help children and young people with symptoms of mild to moderate anxiety.
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
Lima News
Living with Children: The most important social courtesy to teach a child
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently. A parent recently wrote me, asking,...
Therapists Who Go To Therapy Are Sharing The Best Advice They Ever Received During Their Own Sessions, And These Are Profound
"We’re so often told that we have to let it all out, or work through all of our problems to be 'healed.' Sometimes that’s impractical for so many reasons."
WNDU
Medical Moment: How stress impacts aging
(WNDU) - Everyone ages, however, some age better than others. Stress can speed up aging. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that stress can add years to the age of a person’s immune system cells. The study focused on telomeres, or caps...
Prevention
Long COVID Changed My Life Forever—Every Day Brings Pain and Hope
I think of myself as a highly efficient, productive, and philanthropic person. I’m a scientist, a cancer researcher, the CEO of my company EasyKale (a superfood powder), a board member at the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Mississippi Food Network, and a co-founder of the Draw A Smile Foundation, which feeds the homeless every week through our R U Hungry program. I’m constantly on the go and always striving to help others. But what many people don’t know is that since the spring of 2020, I’ve been dealing with debilitating symptoms caused by Long COVID. And while I may not show it when I’m out and about, I wouldn’t be able to do half of the things I’m doing if it weren’t for the help I get from the people who are close to me.
healthcareguys.com
Stress Symptoms And Effects On Physical And Mental Health
Although stress is an inevitable part of life, some people are more susceptible than others. Some jobs or lifestyles bring with them a higher risk of experiencing stress regularly. For example, those working in high-pressure roles in demanding environments are more likely to feel stressed out. However, it can affect anyone at any time and moment in life. But what is stress exactly? Stress occurs when we perceive pressures or demands on our time, resources, or other personal limitations that strain our ability to meet individual goals or expectations. As a result, it triggers a response from the body intended to help us deal with the challenge at hand so that we can stay safe and meet our objectives again soon.
verywellmind.com
The Benefits of Crying for Mental Health
As far as scientists know, humans are the only species that engages in emotional crying. Evidence suggests that other animals do experience emotions and many can produce tears. But those tears don’t appear to be triggered by emotions. They are simply part of a physiological process for lubricating the eyes.
hcplive.com
Underdiagnosis of Adult ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: That leaves me wondering, Alice, how often is adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] not diagnosed? What can be done to improve the diagnosis of ADHD in adults?. Alice Mao, MD: The diagnosis of ADHD in adults has expanded. People are aware that oftentimes, as children advance into...
These are the toys to give children at every age to help them develop
Children’s main job is to play and learn, and the tools of their fun-filled trade are toys. But with such a huge toy selection on the market, which are the best ones to help babies, toddlers and young children learn and develop while having fun at the same time?
TikTok teaching teens and young adults unhealthy ‘diet culture’
New research shows TikTok videos about exercise and dieting create an unhealthy association between weight loss and health, doing more harm than good to people trying to improve their wellness.
Is your teen a night owl? Their sleep pattern could shape their brain and behaviour years later
It’s 11 pm on a weeknight and your teenager still has their bedroom light on. You want them to get enough sleep for school the next day, but it’s a struggle. Our new research shows what happens to the brains and behaviour of young teenagers, years after they’ve become “night owls”. We found this shift in sleep pattern increased the risk of having behavioural problems and delayed brain development in later adolescence. But it’s not all bad news for night owls. Read more: Explainer: why does...
