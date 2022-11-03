Related
Pho Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant
If you’re too busy checking out the tacky garb at Masquerade Costume Store (no, it’s not a Spirit Halloween), you might just miss Pho Saigon. The small restaurant has been a staple of the Riverview Plaza for years, serving up huge bowls of phở and all the fixins’, broken rice platters, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee. One of our favorite meals is the rare steak phở, along with sides of the tender shrimp and pork summer rolls and the always-perfectly-crisp pork spring rolls. When it’s cold outside, it’s the ideal way to start the day.
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Amici Brentwood
Amici Brentwood is part of a family of restaurants, including great trattorias like Angelini Osteria. But, like in many families, some children are naturally more "gifted" than others (not that your parents would ever admit it). In this case, Amici is not the shining sibling because it serves bland food. Sure, it has a beautiful brick-walled dining room, pleasant outdoor seating, and an entire parking lot to pull into, but it also feels like a wedding reception with a slashed catering budget: blah food in a lovely setting. The pastas are your best option: we weren’t offended by the spaghetti chitarra, which has enough bottarga to compensate for the lack of flavor in everything else.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Savoy Kitchen
You’ll find everything from creamy mushroom pastas to shrimp pizza to escargot on the menu at this classic spot on Valley Blvd., but what they’re known for is their Hainan chicken. So much so, in fact, it’s painted along the side of the parking garage: “Famous Hainan Chicken since 1982.” The dish itself is pretty simple. You won’t find any accouterments or bone broths here, but instead a simple presentation of moist poached chicken, rice, and three sauces. The ginger garlic spread here is particularly garlicky—ask for extras.
Musette Wine Bar
We’d go to Musette just to read their menu, which is like a wine encyclopedia, newsletter, and activity book for adults. You can read your horoscope, tackle a wine-centric crossword puzzle, and read descriptive tasting notes that seem like they could have only been written by a wine shop owner. (This wine bar in Central Harlem is from the owners of Pompette right next door.) The charming rustic corner space is a cross between a European bistro and a farmhouse, with warm lighting and fresh flowers on every table. Start with one of their flights, which change weekly, and pair it with a charcuterie board and some wings made with herbs de Provence. When you want to show someone that you don’t suck at picking date spots, bring them here.
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
We love hanging out at Queen & Rook. Open until midnight on the weekends, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine or beer, plant-based food (we like the kimchi burgers and tamari-glazed Brussels sprouts), and live out our Queen’s Gambit fantasies. The Society Hill restaurant and bar has an endless number of puzzles and board games for a competitive date night where you can let bizarre questions that come up during Guess Who dictate if you’re ever going to meet up again.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Vegan Mob
The plant-based soul food spot based out of Oakland recently expanded to SF with a food truck that regularly parks in the Mission. Whether you’re vegan or not, you should get there to experience the salty, umami flavor bombs that shine in every dish, from the sticky garlic rice to the mac and cheese to the fried chicken. And, of course, garlic noodles. These thin-ish noodles are loaded with enough minced garlic to warrant throwing back an entire tin of Altoids, and are even better topped with their garlicky shrimp, sweet chili chicken, or lumpia.
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Industry
Acting as a sort of tribute to service industry culture—casual, affordable, inclusive—Industry in Plaza Saltillo in East Austin is an all-day/late-night cafe, bar, and restaurant (the original location is in San Marcos). The menu is huge, spanning everything from tacos and chile rellenos to smoked chicken sandwiches and burgers—so it shouldn’t be hard to find something well suited to your friend group’s six different dietary needs.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
Emmy Squared
Brooklyn-based pizzeria Emmy Squared has stepped into the kitchen at Santa Monica Brew Works, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas as well as a damn good burger from the brewery's kitchen space. It's certainly not the only place in LA where you can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPAs, but these tasty Detroit-style pies make this taproom on Colorado Ave. a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Magnolia Cafe
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Koyn
Koyn is a restaurant with two moods. There’s the light and relaxing upstairs dining room where you'll find groups of friends catching up over rock shrimp, while you catch a glimpse of yellowtail being sliced in front of the stunning sushi counter. Downstairs is where you’ll find a moody, black and red den that says “seduce me with sashimi”. That’s enough reason to come to this upmarket Japanese spot in Mayfair, but the other—and most important—is that wherever you're sitting, the food is so pretty you won’t want to eat it and satisfying once you do. From the golden crispy rice topped with minced tuna and a zingy jalapeño, to the seaweed-wrapped spicy salmon roll that we immediately ordered a second round of—the dishes here are all the things you’ve heard of before, just done extremely well.
