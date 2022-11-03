ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament

LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa

A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures

While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.

