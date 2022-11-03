Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa
A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
This has quickly become the key issue at COP27 -- and the most difficult to resolve
Loss and damage will be center-stage at the UN climate summit this year, as low-emitting countries inundated with floods and extreme heat are demanding developed nations pay up for this damage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures
While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.
