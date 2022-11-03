Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
Casper police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday evening being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle during the early evening hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1 sustained “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Casper Police Department said in a Thursday press release. The pedestrian was crossing a street near the intersection of 12th Street...
Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
198 life jackets not returned to Casper-area loaner stations during 2022 season
CASPER, Wyo. — 198 out of 495 total life jackets distributed to loaner stations in the Casper area this summer were not returned by the end of the season, an Oct. 27 memo from Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black said. The Casper Fire-EMS Department helps organize the distribution of...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Casper-Natrona County Health Department runs out of flue shots
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently ran out of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season. The department will not be receiving any additional doses. For those who still need a flu shot, the health department recommends calling your selected vaccine location prior to arrival. Most local...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
Dangerous Roads Between Waltman and Casper, WY 487 and Casper
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation several roads in and around Casper are moderately to highly dangerous. Impacts are high between Waltman and Casper and between WY 487 and Casper. Impacts are moderate on:. Casper Service Road. I-25 / US 87, US 20/26. US 20 / 26 / 87.
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
