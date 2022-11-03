ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Pumpkin Smash

Bring your jack-o-lantern or uncarved pumpkin to Pier 84 to smash and squash them into compost for Hudson River Park’s annual pumpkin smash. Take your choice of a bat, hammer or shovel to break up your gourd and have some sustainable fun.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Pier 84 -Hudson River Park
Cost : Free

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival returns for a fourth year and is ready to launch their Staten Island location, transforming a community park into an immersive world of light.

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island
Cost: Varies

Photo credit Nicholas & Lence Communications

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center officially opens to skaters this weekend ahead of the holiday season.

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Rockefeller Center
Cost: $11

Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Winter Village holiday shops at Bryant Park are now open for the season and will feature over 160 merchants selling local crafts, artisan provisions, and exquisite gifts.

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Bryant Park
Cost: Free

TCS New York City Marathon 2022

Thousands of runners from across the globe will compete in a 26.2-mile race that spans through the five boroughs for this year's he New York City Marathon. Even if you’re not running in the event, you can track and cheer on the athletes.

When: Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Varies
Cost: Free

Bushwick Film Festival

The independent film festival based in Brooklyn is back showcasing the best-emerging films from NYC and around the world. Its programming includes free public screenings and events, hands-on film production workshops, and career training for young adults.

When : Thursday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

Bagel Bash

Bagel lovers rejoice for this epic brunch event that includes fourteen different restaurants, a bar and Pop Up Space. The event includes a flight of 5 unique mini-bagel sandwiches, a mimosa, bagel rolling demonstrations, bagel-centric activities and swag.

When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: The Hugh - 157 East 53rd St.
Cost: $35

Orange Glou Orange Wine Fair

The first Orange Glou wine fair heads to LES this weekend with amazing wine producers for tasting of over 50 orange wines from all over the world.

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 12 - 4 p.m.
Where: FIG 19 - 131 Chrystie St.
Cost: $35

Circus Vazquez

Circus Hermanos Vazquez brings the magic of the circus to Queens with gifted acrobats dancing through the air, super tumblers, roller-skating stunts, extreme bikers and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: 123-1 Roosevelt Ave., Queens
Cost: Varies

STATEN ISLAND, NY
