ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders

Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Clemson gets disappointing news before big game

The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a performance to forget in their road showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers’ high-flying offense entered the game leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4). Hendon Hooker was also deemed to be the clear-cut frontrunner […] The post Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLTX.com

Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia

When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers were deemed to be in a good position to go on and eventually clinch a spot in the CFP. After their 27-13 road defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, it will now be much more difficult for the Volunteers […] The post ‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ATHENS, GA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ struggles continued in the first half against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Rodgers threw two red zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career as the Packers went scoreless. The Lions took an 8-0 lead into halftime, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs apparently […] The post Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions

Absolutely nothing went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. As the offense continues to struggle, the Packers saw a plethora of players go down with injuries. In addition to Romeo Doubs, who went down in the first quarter, the Packers saw the likes of Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, […] The post Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy