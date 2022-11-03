Read full article on original website
What We Learned From Clemson's Demoralizing Loss at Notre Dame
From getting outplayed physically to getting outcoached by a rookie, it was a rough night of lessons for the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Where Tennessee Stands in the AP Poll After Georgia Loss
The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season with a 27-13 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. With the loss, the Vols are likely to drop from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday. As for the AP Poll, in which Tennessee was ranked ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders
Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
Clemson Falls To Notre Dame
Clemson fell to Notre Dame and got outclassed for four quarters en route to their first loss on the season.
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Defensive player out against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Clemson will be without a significant contributor along the defensive line tonight against Notre Dame. Defensive end Xavier Thomas won't be available. Clemson has not released its travel (...)
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a performance to forget in their road showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers’ high-flying offense entered the game leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4). Hendon Hooker was also deemed to be the clear-cut frontrunner […] The post Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WLTX.com
Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia
When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers were deemed to be in a good position to go on and eventually clinch a spot in the CFP. After their 27-13 road defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, it will now be much more difficult for the Volunteers […] The post ‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10
With a 8-0 start from the Clemson Tigers and a 5-3 start from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as high as they are.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ struggles continued in the first half against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Rodgers threw two red zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career as the Packers went scoreless. The Lions took an 8-0 lead into halftime, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs apparently […] The post Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions
Absolutely nothing went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. As the offense continues to struggle, the Packers saw a plethora of players go down with injuries. In addition to Romeo Doubs, who went down in the first quarter, the Packers saw the likes of Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, […] The post Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
