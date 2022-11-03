ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position

OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022

Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Four new Ocean City fire department positions approved

Ocean City Council members answered a desperate call for help from the resort’s fire department this week with approval of four new full-time positions. However the assistance may only scratch the surface in addressing the deep-rooted needs of an agency that officials say is wrought with exhaustion and inflated overtime costs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore

This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County

Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand

In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Spring Lake residents question new plan

Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents fight state park restaurant

Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated

Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23

To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Charges After Serious Hotel Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road

Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing

A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
FRANKFORD, DE

