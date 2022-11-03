Read full article on original website
Illinois announces high bid for historic Chicago Damen Silos property
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services announced the selection of a buyer for the sale of the Damen Silos. Illinois plans to enter into negotiations with MAT Limited Partnership for the purposes of acquiring the site located at 2900 South Damen Avenue for $6.25 million. MAT and its various affiliate firms operate one of the largest fleets in Illinois to support waste hauling, construction, and off-site storage. The 23.4-acre property near Damen Avenue has extensive frontage along the South Branch of the Chicago River. The State has owned the property since 1928. The property was previously used to mix construction materials for State roads and more recently served as a backdrop for many famous movie and television scenes.
State Senator Sue Rezin seeks family photos and stories of veterans to be showcased in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – To help pay tribute to veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, State Senator Sue Rezin is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so they can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from November 10th through November 28th in honor of Veterans Day. The Morris Republican has asked families to submit a photo and written story along with the following information: name, military branch and conflict served. Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
Celebration of Lights turns ten years old; bigger than ever
LASALLE – The Celebration of Lights, the large Christmas light display that takes over Rotary Park in LaSalle each winter, is turning 10 years old and is bigger than ever. Over 400 displays are going to be lit this year on the ever expanding path through the over 50 acre park located east of LaSalle adjacent to I-39. Celebration of Lights will be open beginning November 11th through January 1st. The hours are 5 to 9 PM on weekdays and Sundays and from 5 to 10 PM on Fridays, Saturdays and the week of Christmas. The local radio station, Classic Hits 106, The Christmas Station, is your official soundtrack home as you drive through the park this holiday season. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove is amazed at the size of display this year.
Illinois governor seeks 2nd term against GOP challenger
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Democratic governor of Illinois is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, have accused each other of being out of touch and too extreme. Pritzker took office in 2019 after trouncing a GOP governor whose far-reaching conservative agenda went nowhere with the Legislature’s Democrats. Pritzker argues that Bailey is “too extreme” on issues such as abortion and gun restrictions. Bailey says that the billionaire equity investor and philanthropist’s drive to be “the most radical leftist governor in America” is decimating the state by coddling criminals and offering abortion without restriction.
IDPH announces a million free COVID-19 rapid tests for some regions of the state
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT program. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31 counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19, with all of those at the Medium level. Through the Project ACT program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families in zip codes outside the City of Chicago. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project ACT website, accesscovidtests.org . The tests will be delivered to the home address.
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association says the next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the California Lottery’s site says would be $929.1 million for Monday’s drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.
