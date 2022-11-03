Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A wet start to the week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain closer to Monday morning. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 70s return Sunday
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be cool in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies. Sunday afternoon will be warm. A southerly wind will bring in temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be ready for storms this evening and tonight
It will be a warm and windy afternoon and night. Storms will move into West Arkansas late this afternoon and into Central Arkansas this evening. Severe storms with the main threat of damaging wind are expected. Click through this slide show to see how the storms will progress across the state starting late this afternoon in West Arkansas and after Midnight in East Arkansas.
KATV
Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening
Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful weather this afternoon; storms are coming tomorrow night
It’s going to be a beautiful mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures well above average. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 80°. The normal is 67°. Friday will be warm too and will start to turn windy ahead of Friday night’s cold front...
KATV
Severe storms likely Friday evening
Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
Kait 8
Nov. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry...
Kait 8
Games kicking off early due to possible storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times. Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m. Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m. Melbourne...
Arkansas could see strong to severe storms Friday; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A cold front will sweep through the state Friday evening and early Saturday morning producing a line strong storms. An important thing to note that there are some aspects in place that could cause some of the storms to potentially become severe. Storms are expected...
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Things to remember when you reset your clocks this weekend
The Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross is asking households to do at least one more thing after setting the clock for Sunday’s move to daylight saving time.
csengineermag.com
Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri
HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas
Just days after rapper Snoop Dogg lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, golf legend and Arkansan John Daly has also spoken up in support of Issue 4.
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
Comments / 0