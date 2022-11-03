ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A wet start to the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain closer to Monday morning. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 70s return Sunday

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be cool in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies. Sunday afternoon will be warm. A southerly wind will bring in temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be ready for storms this evening and tonight

It will be a warm and windy afternoon and night. Storms will move into West Arkansas late this afternoon and into Central Arkansas this evening. Severe storms with the main threat of damaging wind are expected. Click through this slide show to see how the storms will progress across the state starting late this afternoon in West Arkansas and after Midnight in East Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening

Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Nov. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Games kicking off early due to possible storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times. Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m. Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m. Melbourne...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
csengineermag.com

Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri

HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
MISSOURI STATE
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy