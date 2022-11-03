ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

By Mick McCabe
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.

Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.

“He is suspended, pending the investigation,” Belleville athletic director Joe Brodie said. “I’m investigating and sending what I find to the MSHAA. I don’t know if they’re doing anything on their end or just taking what I’m finding.”

This stems from a Free Press story in which Detroit King senior receiver Jameel Croft Jr. said he was considering attending Belleville as a freshman after someone reached out to him.

He said he attended summer seven-on-sevens and practices at Belleville before enrolling at King as a freshman. He also said Crowell drove him to the events, an definite MHSAA violation.

Crowell, who did not return calls about the suspension from the Free Press, denied all accusations in a previous story.

The MHSAA may also be looking into other irregularities in the Belleville program, which has been attracting many athletes who do not live in Belleville, an open district and a school of choice.

There are allegations that in June 2019, Crowell and some coaches took Belleville players to Penn State to compete in a seven-on-seven tournament.

That would be a violation of the travel rule, which prohibits teams from traveling more than 300 miles, unless it is to an adjacent state. Also among the traveling players may have been an athlete who was entering the eighth grade.

If true, that would likely spark another investigation.

“This one, right now, is about the current situation with the kid at King,” Brodie said. “(Crowell) is obviously upset, but he understands that this needs to be done.”

Brodie does not have a timetable when he will complete his investigation but said he will turn over all of his findings to the MHSAA.

“It’s in their hands,” he said. “I send them what I find out and then they will make the decision up there when they can. It could be a long time it could be a short time. They have to look into it and do their due diligence as well.”

Mick McCabe is a former longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at mick.mccabe11@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @mickmccabe1. Order his book, “Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories,” at McCabe.PictorialBook.com

Comments / 7

#LetsGoBrandon
3d ago

A coach that’s trying to better young mens life’s with sports……. Let’s get rid of him and replace him with a yes sir type of guy that’s there fir a paycheck!

Reply
6
Charlene Peck
2d ago

The MHSAA, just like the NCAA, will do nothing or will wait until the child of one of the board members has graduated. The rules are there for show. Schools have been recruiting since long before schools of choice was an option and there are few consequences, if any.

Reply
3
michelle@Nicholai
2d ago

Wait, so this man may lose his job for breaking the travel rules? I mean that’s it or is there more to the story? If it’s just the travel rule that’s amazing with what we are seeing our state is trying to push into our kids. Such an upside down world we live in.

Reply
3
 

