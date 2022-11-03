Latin Restaurant Weeks celebrates its inaugural year in Atlanta

Latin Restaurant Weeks kicks off in Atlanta on Nov. 4.

The two-week food celebration event is celebrating its inaugural year in Atlanta and hopes to bring awareness to the city’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, and bartenders, according to a press release. Until Nov. 18, local restaurants will feature special dishes and menus spotlighting a plethora of Latin American cuisine.

Latin Restaurant Weeks originated in Houston, Tx. in 2019, and now also takes place in Miami, Fl. and Chicago, Il. Co-founder Karinn Andréa Chavarria said the organization hopes to add New York City next year as well.

Chavarria said when the concept of a restaurant week first started in New York City, it was generally geared towards fine dining establishments, leaving a void when it came to mom-and-pop establishments and smaller businesses.

“Our model truly runs the whole gamut of Latin ownership. Consumers can really enjoy everything from small restaurants, to fast casual, to fine dining, trendy spots,” she said. “They can discover a new coffee shop and food truck, so it really kind of encompasses all types of Latin ownership.”

Metro-Atlanta’s Latino population has grown significantly over the past years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2000 and 2010, the region’s Latino population nearly doubled, growing from 268,851 to 547,400. Over 49% of foreign-born residents in the area identify as Hispanic and/or Latino.

“With that increase of growth, you obviously see an increase of presence in Latin businesses,” Chavarria said.

The restaurants participating in Latin Restaurant Week cover a wide variety of Latin American cuisine. The Latin fusion Mango Latino Grill, Mexican offerings from Hábitat Kitchen & Bar, Venezuelan food from Arepita Cafe, and Cuban fare from Cubanos ATL are just some of the amazing options available.

Chavarria said Atlanta has a lot of Caribbean offerings that Latin Restaurant Weeks is excited to show off to the metro area.

“There’s a lot of Caribbean influence here. A lot more Cuban and Puerto Rican offerings than … other cities,” she said. “We’re excited to highlight some of those chefs and some of those participants, as well as really trying to dig into Central American cuisine.”



Check out Latin Restaurant Weeks website for a full list of restaurants and more information.

