The Dispatch
Local Teenager Takes Stage With National Artists
OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City teenager, known locally for his musical talent, was recently given the opportunity to play alongside national acts in a Florida-based concert series. Late last month, 15-year-old Gavin Hades made his way to Panama City Beach, Fla., to perform at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle...
talbotspy.org
Waterfowl Festival in Transition at 51 Years Old by Ken Miller
In many respects, 2022 has been a year of transition for Waterfowl Festival, Inc. – from the year-end 2021 resignation of the organization’s Executive Director – to the mid-year retirement of the Executive & Development Assistant – to the July employment of a new Development Director – to the increased responsibilities by the Festival Director. Additionally, the decision to select Attraction magazine to publish the Festival’s “Official Guide”, after having previously engaged APG Media of Chesapeake to publish this important informational piece, created some new challenges but with an entirely satisfactory and exceptional result.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade to herald the season Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, with a rain date of Dec. 10. The parade theme is Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes, and its organizing committee is co-chaired...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
Cape Gazette
Industry pros gather to toast Delaware restaurants
Nobody can throw a party like the Delaware Restaurant Association. Let’s face it: Hospitality is what they do, and along with their hardworking members, they do it well. So it’s no surprise that last week’s Delaware Restaurant Association 20th Annual Cornerstone Awards Celebration was such a success.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in November
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Shawn Wright
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Shawn Wright has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “I have been living in Rehoboth with my fiancé Rick since January 2021. My favorite thing about living at the beach is the great community that we have here and there is always something to do even during off season! My favorite thing about my profession is that I get to have a positive impact and change people's lives for the better. Also, I get meet people from all different backgrounds and help them achieve their goals. I started to incorporate fitness into my life because I believe staying active really helps promote clarity and is great for not only physical health but, mental health as well. I started working out at the body shop as of the spring of this year. I really enjoy the beach boot camps and classes with trainer Bruce. I also enjoy getting to know the other members in the classes as well. My favorite health tip is that doing cardio or aerobic exercises really helps improve mental health and emotional wellbeing. I love that the body shop has a great community feel and all who work there really care for the members. I love how the body shop is really helping to have positive impact on the beach community even running huge events like Dewey Goes Pink really bring the community together in a fun and festive way!”
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book
Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
delawarebusinessnow.com
How do people feel about Return Day?
In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD
St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
