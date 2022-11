(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.

