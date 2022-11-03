ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022

Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Four new Ocean City fire department positions approved

Ocean City Council members answered a desperate call for help from the resort’s fire department this week with approval of four new full-time positions. However the assistance may only scratch the surface in addressing the deep-rooted needs of an agency that officials say is wrought with exhaustion and inflated overtime costs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Waterfowl Festival in Transition at 51 Years Old by Ken Miller

In many respects, 2022 has been a year of transition for Waterfowl Festival, Inc. – from the year-end 2021 resignation of the organization’s Executive Director – to the mid-year retirement of the Executive & Development Assistant – to the July employment of a new Development Director – to the increased responsibilities by the Festival Director. Additionally, the decision to select Attraction magazine to publish the Festival’s “Official Guide”, after having previously engaged APG Media of Chesapeake to publish this important informational piece, created some new challenges but with an entirely satisfactory and exceptional result.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Spring Lake residents question new plan

Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents fight state park restaurant

Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl

Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WBOC

Trucks Crash at Intersection Near Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Today, the Laurel and Delmar Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash with trapped drivers. The Laurel Fire Department says the Delmar Fire Department and Allen Volunteer Fire Company were first on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Old stage road and Salt barn road. The first responding units say they found two vehicles overturned. One was a pickup truck, the other, a dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand

In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

On quests to capture photos of our wildlife visitors

I never take our Sussex County wildlife for granted. Although I'm not in the same league as some of the great wildlife photographers in the county, I do try to track down an occasional deer or fox. I'm not one of those who can wake up at dawn and sit and wait for hours on end for something to happen. Besides the animals and birds already here, we have some great wildlife visitors throughout the year.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
WAVY News 10

NASA postpones Antares rocket launch

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
WATTSVILLE, VA
The Dispatch

Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022

OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Man hit alongside road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
LINCOLN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
SEAFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated

Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

