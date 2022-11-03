Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips has joined the faculty at Clark Atlanta University. The post Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University appeared first on NewsOne.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
'I wanted to capture his essence' | Atlanta mural honors Migos rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — The death of Migos rapper TakeOff has made a particularly heavy impact on the Atlanta community, where the group's inventive musical style inspired a younger generation of the area's hip hop fans and where people took pride in their amazing ascent. One artist took to the BeltLine...
Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius
ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry. In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting...
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
macaronikid.com
Welcome to 24 Days of Gratitude
Hello and welcome to 24 days of gratitude. Macaroni KID of Decatur, Macaroni KID of East Atlanta, and Macaroni KID of Greensboro have come together to celebrate twenty-four days of gratitude. Our gratitude celebration will run from Tuesday, November 1st through Thursday, November 24th, Thanksgiving Day. Shawn Hall and Kimberly Wright are long-time friends who met at Bennett College when they were in college. Shawn publishes Macaroni KID of Greensboro North Carolina and Kimberly publishes Macaroni KID of Decatur and Macaroni KID of East Atlanta both out of Georgia.
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Medical Center’s closure is also the end of a local midwifery practice
The morning after news breaks that Atlanta Medical Center would be abruptly closing its doors, the hospital’s hallways are practically vibrating with anxious energy. Walking from the parking deck across the pedestrian bridge and into the main hospital campus, I pass dozens of hospital employees in scrubs and white coats, nearly all of whom are either huddling in corners with colleagues or fervently talking on their phones.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
fox5atlanta.com
Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Police canceled a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an Atlanta man. Here Are 23 Of The Coolest Gifts For 202223 Hottest Cool Gifts In 2022 You'll Regret Not Getting Before They Sell OutBest Tech Trend|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
spelman.edu
Spelman's Erin Grier Served as Intern for Vice President Kamala Harris
Erin Grier, C'2024, a junior English major with a minor in film studies and visual culture, spent her summer serving as a correspondence intern for Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. " It was an amazing eight weeks of personal and professional growth. I am so thankful for...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
Comments / 0