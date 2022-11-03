Local chef wins ‘Chopped’

Cattle Shed Chef Olivia Hurst photo courtesy Big Table Restaurants

A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

“Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25.

“This was an exciting opportunity to compete against some amazing chefs, represent Cattle Shed, and give Food Network viewers a glimpse of some of the interesting dishes that inspire me,” Hurst said in a press release.

Hurst, who has worked at several restaurants in Atlanta including Atlanta Fish Market and Kyma, created three winning dishes; little neck clams in a pineapple cream sauce, barbecue Cornish hen leg with baba ganoush, and a chokeberry and chocolate turnover with sugared zucchini coins.

Hurst competed against formidable competition, including executive chefs Jose Pena of Buckhead’s Iberian Pig, Jonathan Shuler of Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, North Caroline, and Alex Gregoire of MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas, Nevada.

