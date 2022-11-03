James Beard Foundation charity dinner returns for its 11th year
The 11th annual “Sunday Supper South” is coming back to Atlanta Nov. 6, according to a press release.
The annual benefit helps raise funds for the James Beard Foundation , which helps support the individuals behind America’s food culture. This year’s dinner will take place at Ponce City Market and feature an all-female array of talent. From Chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia to Pastry Chef Claudia Martinez of Miller Union, attendees will be able to sample a delicious spread from an amazing group of women.
This year’s menu will be vegetable-forward and incorporate produce from local farms such a White Oak Pastures, Riverview Farms, Woodland Gardens, Crystal Organic Farm, Sweet Grass Dairy, and more.
The night’s festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at The Shed along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. Drinks will be served from local mixologists, including Tiffanie Barriere of The Drinking Coach and Keyatta Mincey Parker of A Sip of Paradise Gardens. After the reception, guests will gather on Ponce City Market’s third floor Trestle for dinner.
Interested parties can buy tickets online . A full list of chefs can be found below.
- Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia
- Carla Tomasko of Star Provisions Market & Cafe & Bacchanalia
- Claudia Martinez of Miller Union
- Deborah Vantrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours
- Emily Chan of JenChans
- Faye Poon of W.H. Stiles Fish Camp
- Jael Skeffington of French Broad Chocolate
- Jessica Gamble of KR Steakbar
- Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market BBQ
- Meridith Ford of Cremalosa
- Palak Patel of Dash & Chutney
- Rosa Thurner of El Ponce
- Tal Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group ( Aziza , Atrium , Bellina Alimentari , Falafel Nation & forthcoming Carmel)
The post James Beard Foundation charity dinner returns for its 11th year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .
Comments / 0