James Beard Foundation charity dinner returns for its 11th year

The 11th annual “Sunday Supper South” is coming back to Atlanta Nov. 6, according to a press release.

Sunday Supper South | Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

The annual benefit helps raise funds for the James Beard Foundation , which helps support the individuals behind America’s food culture. This year’s dinner will take place at Ponce City Market and feature an all-female array of talent. From Chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia to Pastry Chef Claudia Martinez of Miller Union, attendees will be able to sample a delicious spread from an amazing group of women.

This year’s menu will be vegetable-forward and incorporate produce from local farms such a White Oak Pastures, Riverview Farms, Woodland Gardens, Crystal Organic Farm, Sweet Grass Dairy, and more.

The night’s festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at The Shed along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. Drinks will be served from local mixologists, including Tiffanie Barriere of The Drinking Coach and Keyatta Mincey Parker of A Sip of Paradise Gardens. After the reception, guests will gather on Ponce City Market’s third floor Trestle for dinner.

Interested parties can buy tickets online . A full list of chefs can be found below.

