Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says

By Sarah Szilagy
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies.

Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office, Warren allegedly approached the stopped car while police were serving an active warrant on the driver. As the officer took the driver to his squad car, Warren got in the driver’s seat of the Nissan and “sped off.”

Police in Nelsonville spotted the Nissan SUV on Watkins Street and gave chase, following the car for about 30 minutes through the city. Warren then crashed into one of the officers’ cars and stopped the Nissan near a tree. The prosecutor said Warren got out after and tried to run away, but a pursuing officer tased and arrested her.

Warren allegedly told police she had drugs in her backpack, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police said they searched her backpack and found narcotics and syringes, including one filled with methamphetamine.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Warren on the following felony charges:

  • Two counts of felonious assault (first and second degree)
  • Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third and fourth degree)
  • Vandalism (fourth degree)
  • Receiving stolen property (fourth degree)
  • Grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree)

Warren’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

