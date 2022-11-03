Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescue Injured Hiker At Sugarloaf Mountain
Per the Maryland State Police: The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area yesterday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker. Yesterday at 2:30 p.m., the crew of Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, Maryland, responded to Sugarloaf Mountain to assist in the rescue of a hiker. The hiker had experienced a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain and faced an almost hour time for evacuation by ground.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
popville.com
About that 3:45am police response/Helicopter circling around Thomas Circle.
Noah (and many others) wrote us at 3:43am: “pretty crazy situation here at 13th and Mass. Woken up to 10-15 pops 20 minutes ago. Now areas swarmed with police and a chopper”. DB wrote: “Omg the helicopter was so low to the ground and circling for what seemed like...
dcnewsnow.com
Man Found Dead in Parking Garage of The Kennedy Center
The Metropolitan Police Department said it appeared a man who had been hurt walked to The Kennedy Center's parking garage where he died from his injuries. Man Found Dead in Parking Garage of The Kennedy Center. The Metropolitan Police Department said it appeared a man who had been hurt walked...
mymcmedia.org
Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’
This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
WTOP
Have you gotten your REAL ID? A look at compliance across the DC area
The deadline to change your driver’s license to a REAL ID is coming up. Here’s how many in the D.C. area have made the switch. There’s six months to go until the federally-mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance. In Virginia, 43% of Virginians have made the change,...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI
DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The The post Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
