DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. "A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road," the DSP said in a statement today. "The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey.

DOVER, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO