WMDT.com
North Caroline upset Easton 41-14, knocks them out the MPSSAA playoffs
EASTON, Md- The North Caroline Bulldogs pull off the massive upset in blowout fashion over the Easton Warriors 41-14 led by Zymear Smith’s five rushing touchdowns. This first-round matchup in the MPSSAA playoffs was expected to go to Easton as they were the two seed and were coming off a complete turnaround from last season’s 3-6 record. North Caroline had lost to Easton earlier in the season 33-20 but this matchup was different in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
The Dispatch
Local Teenager Takes Stage With National Artists
OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City teenager, known locally for his musical talent, was recently given the opportunity to play alongside national acts in a Florida-based concert series. Late last month, 15-year-old Gavin Hades made his way to Panama City Beach, Fla., to perform at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle...
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
The Dispatch
High Bids Prompt Delay In SD Park Restroom Project
BERLIN – Plans for a permanent restroom at Stephen Decatur Park are on hold after bids came in too high. Though the town received a grant to fund much of the cost of a permanent restroom for Stephen Decatur Park, pricing has more than doubled. As a result, the project has been tabled for now.
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
Cape Gazette
Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road
Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
WMDT.com
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Shawn Wright
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Shawn Wright has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “I have been living in Rehoboth with my fiancé Rick since January 2021. My favorite thing about living at the beach is the great community that we have here and there is always something to do even during off season! My favorite thing about my profession is that I get to have a positive impact and change people's lives for the better. Also, I get meet people from all different backgrounds and help them achieve their goals. I started to incorporate fitness into my life because I believe staying active really helps promote clarity and is great for not only physical health but, mental health as well. I started working out at the body shop as of the spring of this year. I really enjoy the beach boot camps and classes with trainer Bruce. I also enjoy getting to know the other members in the classes as well. My favorite health tip is that doing cardio or aerobic exercises really helps improve mental health and emotional wellbeing. I love that the body shop has a great community feel and all who work there really care for the members. I love how the body shop is really helping to have positive impact on the beach community even running huge events like Dewey Goes Pink really bring the community together in a fun and festive way!”
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
delawarepublic.org
History of Return Day: From politics to parties, the tradition dates back to 1812
This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated on the Thursday...
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
The Dispatch
Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated
Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
