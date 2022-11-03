ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academic Governance members call O'Keefe's comments a 'a threat and danger' to the university

By Vivian Barrett
 3 days ago

Michigan State Trustee O'Keefe commenting on research presentation. The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met in the Hannah Administration Building, on April 22, 2022.

'That's part of my job': Stanley addresses tough decisions during presidency

Today is Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s last day as president of Michigan State University. Throughout his almost four-year tenure at the university, he was faced with guiding the school through a pandemic and, over these last few months, a turbulent Board of Trustees. Working with a board at odds led to Stanley's resignation on Oct. 13. In an exclusive interview with The State News, Stanley reflected on his time at MSU. He said he is going to miss connections with students the most. "(Students are) the reason that I have been willing to be a president and in higher education to really have...
EAST LANSING, MI
Stanley says long-term interference, dysfunctional MSU board was cause of his departure

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has been at odds with the Board of Trustees for months. Prior to his resignation on Oct. 13, he received a request from the board to renegotiate a new contract, which he called "a surprise.""I felt the work at the university was going extraordinarily well," Stanley said. "I still had work to do for the university." Aside from brief comments to the Faculty Senate and limited opportunities to share information with the MSU community, Stanley hasn't been able to weigh in on the turmoil in depth. In an exclusive interview with The State News, Stanley revealed...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing police oversight commission looks to better understand its role

The East Lansing Police Independent Oversight Commission held a community input series at a meeting Wednesday. The commission took comments about their scope, role and duties, with the goal of increasing the East Lansing Police Department's accountability and strengthening the community's trust in the police.The commission asked the public questions related to accountability, transparency, community and trust. ﻿Participants in the input series did not provide a full name.One community member said the commission ought to have a clear﻿ and defined set of powers."As this is a relatively new body that only was formed last year, (there needs to be) a...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State students could decide Michigan congressional, gubernatorial races, research shows

Michigan State University students are poised to decide, at least in part, the outcome of both Michigan's gubernatorial and 7th Congressional District races next week, according to data reported by Tufts University. Michigan is one of several key states identified by Tufts's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, where youth voters, particularly college students, are predicted to have an outsized influence on midterm election outcomes. CIRCLE has done research on gubernatorial, congressional and U.S. Senate races for 2022, and the results are clear: if college students turn out to vote on Nov. 8, the results of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Dixon questions 'how sick' Whitmer's dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. "When we're standing up on that [debate] stage, there's only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions 'how sick' Whitmer's dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Discussing drinking data: What do MSU's alcohol habits look like compared to other universities?

The National College Health Assessment Survey, or NCHA, is a major survey that attempts to assess the amount and consequences of alcohol use. MSU is one of the many universities that administer the survey each year.MSU's 2022 results show that about 80% of MSU students drink or have drank in the past.Biomedical engineering sophomore Madeline Baker sees herself as part of the 20% of MSU students who don't drink. "I do think it's a part of the culture here, but I've never felt pressured to," Baker said. Experience architecture sophomore Megan Gleason also said that she doesn't feel particularly pressured...
From The State News Archives: Moments from MSU's presidential history

The State News took a look back at its previous reporting on past university presidents. From our archives, read more about influential moments from these MSU leaders' tenures.Kenyon L. Butterfield (1924-1928)﻿Time out for Turkey: 1925MSU's first president mentioned in the oldest available archives of The State News is Kenyon Leech Butterfield, who became president of the university in 1924. Butterfield, the university's tenth president, was responsible for establishing a Thanksgiving break, according to a Nov. 24, 1925 issue of the Michigan State News. ﻿"'Time out for turkey' has been granted to Michigan State college students for the first time in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Stanley tells MSU community his last day is Friday

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released an email stating his last day as president will be this Friday. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Woodruff will step in as interim president on Nov. 5. "Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated community of students, faculty, academic staff, support staff and alums, we safely navigated through the COVID‑19 pandemic, grew enrollment in a difficult environment, rose in national and international rankings, set fundraising records and developed three strategic plans that will serve as blueprints for the future," Stanley said in the email. "And together, we put the goal of having a safe, welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus foremost, creating a firm foundation for continued excellence at MSU.﻿"Stanley wrote that he is confident in Woodruff's work and will be available to her and university leaders in the transition to MSU's next president.﻿"Thank you, students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends, for the opportunity to be your president," Stanley wrote in the email. "The positive impact that MSU has on our region, state, country and the entire world is truly remarkable, and you have my deepest admiration for the work you do every day to make that happen."﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
Michiganders uneasy about economy in new MSU-conducted poll

New polling from Michigan State University reveals Michiganders feel uneasy about the state of the economy, in addition to their economic prospects going forward. The poll was conducted as a part of the most recent State of the State Survey, which has been conducted by the MSU College of Social Science's Office for Survey Research and Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, or IPPSR, since 1994.Economic data, observations about Michigan's current political landscape and polling on support for reproductive rights were also measured. Forty-three percent of polling respondents said their financial position was worse off than a year ago....
MICHIGAN STATE
Intercultural aides foster safe spaces and community on campus

Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Linus Kaechele found himself bored and stuck in his dorm with nothing to do, so he decided to follow the advice of his resident assistant and go to a roundtable discussion, or RTD. ﻿Kaechele enjoyed his first experience, so he kept going to sit and listen. In the fourth week, one of the facilitators called an intercultural aide, or ICA, told him, "We'd love it if you shared, but the fact that you're here means the most to us; your presence is more than enough." ﻿After hearing this, Kaechele spoke in an RTD for the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students

With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
EAST LANSING, MI
'We check every box in terms of failure': Trustee O'Keefe condemns state of Title IX at MSU

Among tense and emotional trustee comments at the Oct. 28 board meeting was Trustee Pat O'Keefe's passionate remarks condemning the state of Title IX at MSU. In reference to the NCAA definition of lack of institutional control, he said, "We check every box in terms of failure."O'Keefe criticized the Faculty Senate's resolution calling for the end of the board's external investigation into the Title IX office and departure of former dean of the Broad College of Business Sanjay Gupta. "This vote and resolution to drop our investigations is a little bit like the fox telling the farmer not to fix the...
'Likely my final MSU board meeting': Stanley addresses board

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said today's Board of Trustees meeting will likely be his final MSU board meeting during the President's Report. The room gave Stanley a standing ovation following his comments.Stanley, who gave the board his notice of resignation on Oct. 13, began his reports by thanking MSU faculty, staff and students for "all their hard work in the past three plus years.""It's really fulfilling," Stanley said. "Look back on what we've accomplished." Stanley mentioned several accomplishments during his time as president including the university strategic plan, COVID-19 efforts, plans for a multicultural center and campus safety and security measures regarding relationship violence and sexual misconduct."There is still work to be done based on everything I've seen," Stanley said.Stanley said that MSU is hitting "all-time highs" in "almost every parameter." He said it is important to continue improving the Title IX office and prioritizing the safety and well-being of students."These are blueprints for containing images, academic excellence and global impact going forward," Stanley said. "I know you will get there because you are Michigan State University Spartans. Go Green."
EAST LANSING, MI
Improving and undermanned Michigan State defense forces upset win at Illinois

For a stretch, Michigan State's defense was one of the primary reasons for the team's bitterly disappointing season. Especially against Washington and Minnesota, a majority of the unit failed to show much of a pulse or make any sort of impact. On a windy Saturday afternoon in Champaign, things finally seemed to come together for the Spartans' defense. "Credit to our defense, they were outstanding all day," redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne said.Week after week, the unit seems to be slowly but surely getting better. Last weekend, MSU's defense performed valiantly, forcing five field goals in a classic "bend don't break" style. A...
EAST LANSING, MI
Swim and dive team expects reinstatement following board meeting

Board of Trustees finance committee chair Melanie Foster said that after requesting a report from the athletic director regarding the university's athletic program plan, the swim and dive team will be hearing from the committee by the end of the semester."The board remains committed to listening to all constituents," Foster said. "We have heard swim and dive students, alumni, parents and the greater Spartan community."She said athletic director Alan Haller will work to "strategize a plan forward" for the swim and dive team within the next academic year.At the meeting, trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Kelly Tebay expressed support for reinstatement of the team and apologized for not reinstating it sooner.This announcement comes after a long fight from a group of advocates who have been present in the MSU community: making public comments at board meetings, putting together a reinstatement proposal and even suing the university for its Title IX compliance after the women's team was cut.This group has been pushing for the team's reinstatement after it was cut in 2020.
Board of Trustees to name interim president on Oct. 31

The Board of Trustees will name MSU's interim president at a special meeting at noon on Oct. 31. The meeting will be held in room 401 of the Hannah Administration Building and live-streamed for the public.President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned with a 90-day notice on Oct. 13 in a video sent to the MSU community. In the announcement, Stanley attributed his resignation to a loss of confidence in the Board of Trustees.The board announced the search for interim president will begin immediately following Stanley's video. Stanley said he intends to cooperate with the board during the search at the Oct. 18 university council meeting.Several faculty and student leaders endorsed Provost Teresa Woodruff for interim president in a statement sent to the board on Oct. 26.
A week from Election Day, Liz Cheney comes to East Lansing to stump for Slotkin

U.S Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin both admitted onstage at East Lansing High School Tuesday night that two years ago, doing a joint campaign event would have seemed ridiculous.A public figure like Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, to travel across the country to campaign for Slotkin, a liberal, pro-choice congresswoman running against a conservative military veteran, turned the heads of many Michigan voters this week. Approximately 600 people crowded into the gym at ELHS for what Slotkin's campaign called an "evening of bipartisanship."Both representatives said that in spite of their differences,...
EAST LANSING, MI
