Detroit, MI

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

Despite desperately needing a receiver at the trade deadline, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen sat pretty and refused to part ways with any draft capital. Investing assets in approving the team now is justifiable given their 6–2 record. However, the Giants are looking to their future instead of harping on the success they’re enjoying currently, given the holes on the roster and lack of depth. The Giants currently have about $2.45 million available in salary space, which may not even be enough to get through the rest of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
BRONX, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for November 5, 2022

Francisco Lindor was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award by the MLBPA. Mark Canha discussed his feelings on his first year in New York and whether he expected some of his free agent teammates to come back. Anthony DiComo discussed the priorities for the Mets as free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees face big decisions on prospects with potential offseason trade looming

Get ready for another season of Hot Stove rumors. With the Houston Astros one win away from another World Series title, it’s time for the buzz to begin anew. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (assuming the latest buzz that he will return in 2023 is correct) has some tough decisions to make. Among them is the future of outfielder Estevan Florial. MLB Trade Rumors reports Florial “has shown promise in the minors but hasn’t yet been able to transfer that to the majors. He’ll be out of options next year and will need a spot on the active roster or have to be designated for assignment.”
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
