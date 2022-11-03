Get ready for another season of Hot Stove rumors. With the Houston Astros one win away from another World Series title, it’s time for the buzz to begin anew. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (assuming the latest buzz that he will return in 2023 is correct) has some tough decisions to make. Among them is the future of outfielder Estevan Florial. MLB Trade Rumors reports Florial “has shown promise in the minors but hasn’t yet been able to transfer that to the majors. He’ll be out of options next year and will need a spot on the active roster or have to be designated for assignment.”

2 DAYS AGO