Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
2 superstars the Yankees could sign if they miss out on Aaron Judge
While the New York Yankees have a bit of leverage in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, given he desires to continue wearing pinstripes, the probability of the superstar slugger remaining in the Bronx is over 50%. However, the expectation is that several clubs with expansive financial situations will make a serious run at his services.
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
Yankees make decision on Luis Severino’s 2023 option
The New York Yankees are retaining the majority of their starting pitching rotation for the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media regarding a myriad of different topics, one of which focused on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the club option the team has for next year.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
Despite desperately needing a receiver at the trade deadline, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen sat pretty and refused to part ways with any draft capital. Investing assets in approving the team now is justifiable given their 6–2 record. However, the Giants are looking to their future instead of harping on the success they’re enjoying currently, given the holes on the roster and lack of depth. The Giants currently have about $2.45 million available in salary space, which may not even be enough to get through the rest of the season.
Yankees have 9 players hitting free agency as off-season officially begins
The MLB World Series is officially over, with the Houston Astros’ victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. That means free agency will begin on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST. The New York Yankees have several players hitting the market. “The MLBPA announced that 131 players are now...
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 5, 2022
Francisco Lindor was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award by the MLBPA. Mark Canha discussed his feelings on his first year in New York and whether he expected some of his free agent teammates to come back. Anthony DiComo discussed the priorities for the Mets as free...
Yankees face big decisions on prospects with potential offseason trade looming
Get ready for another season of Hot Stove rumors. With the Houston Astros one win away from another World Series title, it’s time for the buzz to begin anew. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (assuming the latest buzz that he will return in 2023 is correct) has some tough decisions to make. Among them is the future of outfielder Estevan Florial. MLB Trade Rumors reports Florial “has shown promise in the minors but hasn’t yet been able to transfer that to the majors. He’ll be out of options next year and will need a spot on the active roster or have to be designated for assignment.”
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers to ALCS disaster, Aaron Judge hitting free agency, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson
New York Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, joined The Michael Kay Show on Thursday to discuss the future of his team. This was his first appearance since yet another disappointing end to his team’s season, as the Yankees were mercifully swept in ALCS by the Houston Astros. Boone has been...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
New York Giants and Julian Love discussing contract extension
Julian Love has been a catalyst for the New York Giants‘ defense this season, and now the two sides are discussing an extension of his expiring rookie contract to keep the 24-year-old safety with the Giants long-term. First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen has emphasized how he wants to keep...
MLB insider reveals projected contract terms for top Yankees, Mets free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, more
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove. With the Houston Astros one way away from their second World Series title in franchise history, baseball’s offseason is on deck. And what an offseason it will be, with likely American League MVP Aaron Judge and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom headlining the list of free agents.
