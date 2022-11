MOAB, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday. David A. Fraser was last seen at Canyonlands Field Airport in Moab, where he was scheduled to board a flight to Salt Lake City but never got on the plane, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO