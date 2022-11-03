ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Digital Trends

What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it

If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
Apple Insider

Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Digital Trends

Sling TV increases prices for everyone as it adds more subscribers

Sling TV — the third-largest streaming provider of live TV in the U.S. — today announced across-the-board price increases. Starting after December 3, 2022, the base Sling TV service will cost $40, up $5 from the previous price. That’s for a single subscription to either the Sling Orange plan, or the Sling Blue plan. If you want both, it’ll now cost $55 — another $5 increase.
Digital Trends

How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today

On Sunday, November 6, skateboarding fans everywhere will tune in to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown, which is streaming on ESPN+ live from Rio de Janeiro. The World Championship women’s event will kick off at 5:30 a.m. PT, and men’s will follow it up at noon PT.
CBS News

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Engadget

The Hulu + Live TV bundle will cost at least $5 more starting in December

Subscribers currently paying $70 will have to pay $75 for the service. Like many other streaming services over the past year, Hulu raised its subscription prices in October from $7 to $8 per month for its ad-supported tier. Now, the Disney-owned streaming service is also raising the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle. In an email sent to an Engadget editor, it said that the Hulu + Live TV (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) bundle will cost $75 per month on their first billing cycle after December 8th. That's $5 more than the current monthly price of $70.
Popculture

Free Streaming Platform Adding More Than 6,000 Titles

Pluto TV, a free ad-supported streaming platform, is adding more than 6,000 titles to its service. Deadline reports that the Paramount Global-owned streamer will have over 6,300 TV episodes from the CBS catalog by the end of 2022. This will include classic shows such as Frasier, Taxi, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, Mork & Mindy, Cheers, and Star Trek.
Digital Trends

Hulu Live and the Disney Bundle are getting more expensive

It’s officially price increase season. Hulu has announced via emails and on its website that Hulu with Live TV — which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ to become the full “Disney Bundle” — will increase in price from $70 a month to $75 a month beginning December 8, 2022.
Engadget

Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service launching earlier than expected

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) recently announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service set to debut in the summer of 2023. Now in the company's latest earnings call, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the combined service will arrive in the US earlier than expected in spring of 2023.
Business Insider

How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways

You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
Digital Trends

This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Digital Trends

Twitter is reportedly working on paid DMs to celebrities

In what appears to be another effort to help Twitter generate revenue at the start of its Elon Musk era, the social media platform is reportedly working on paid Direct Messaging (DM), with a particular emphasis on those paid messages being sent to celebrities. On Thursday, The New York Times...
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.

