Indian River County, FL

Outgoing Indian River County Commissioner O'Bryan wants job as interim county administrator

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Outgoing County Commissioner Peter O'Bryan wants a new job: interim county administrator.

The commission anticipates it will need someone to take over the administrator's responsibilities beginning in January, once Jason Brown leaves his position for a job with the Clerk of Court.

Brown announced his resignation Oct. 21, effective Dec. 31.

O'Bryan, 65, who has been District 4 commissioner for 16 years, did not run for reelection this year, and will be out of office when former Sheriff Deryl Loar is sworn in to the seat on Nov. 22.

On Tuesday O'Bryan told fellow commissioners he could delay his Nov. 21 retirement to take over as interim county administrator.

Once he's out of office, he explained, he could take a job with the county before retiring as long as he doesn't draw out any pension money.

"I started thinking, well, maybe I could do this, as I've been around a pretty long time," O'Bryan said. "I know the department heads pretty well, and in my mind, the main thing I would be looking to do is just keep the ship sailing in the right direction."

The commission on Tuesday gave Brown the go-ahead to begin the search for his successor, authorizing up to $35,000 to hire an executive search firm.

The search could take up to five months, Brown said.

After discussing the search, O'Bryan threw his hat in the ring for the interim role, a move that appeared to surprise the other commissioners.

"Obviously, I've been here for 16 years," O'Bryan said. "I think I have a pretty good knowledge of Indian River County, and institutional knowledge."

Having an interim administrator who plans to retire could entice other candidates to seek the job, he said.

"Having someone in that position that clearly is not a candidate will let all the other candidates know that it's really, truly an open position," he said.

O'Bryan said he already had spoken with the county Human Resources Department about the feasibility of him taking on the role. He could do it, he said, as long as he extends his planned retirement date.

"I have a termination date now with the Florida Retirement System that's a drop-dead thing," he said. "If that passes, I'm prohibited from doing anything (after beginning to draw a pension), but I can rescind that termination date, and would be eligible to be rehired as an interim county administrator for a short time period."

As a past FRS employee, he could be eligible to work again for the county, he said, even though his commission term ends Nov. 21.

"You can kind of retire and still be eligible, as long as you don't start pulling any of your pension money," he said.

O'Bryan acknowledged the decision would be up to the rest of the commission, and he could not vote on the matter.

The other four commissioners expressed support for the idea, with Susan Adams citing the burden of searching for an interim administrator.

"Staff is really busy with a lot of things they have going on, so I do have some concerns about adding extra duties to existing staff," Adams said. "Honestly, it sounds very enticing to me at this point."

If the commission agrees to hire O'Bryan for the job, a proposed salary and contract would come to the County Commission for approval, likely on Nov. 15, he said.

"I would not ask for what Jason's making," O'Bryan said. "It'd be something probably quite a bit less than that."

Brown earns $211,871.66.

The commission is expected to decide on the matter at Tuesday.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

