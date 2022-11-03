ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Battle-hardened Liverpool keep fighting to preserve top-four hopes

Liverpool had won in Glasgow and Amsterdam. They had triumphed in Leicester, too, but that was neutral territory for the Community Shield. But they had been to Fulham and Manchester United, to Everton and Arsenal and Nottingham Forest and taken just two points from those five fixtures. And so it was 11 days short of six months since they had tasted victory away from home in England, when the sensation was so rare that Jurgen Klopp lost himself in the moment, one he had not experienced since May. “It was not my plan, I did not want to do...
BBC

Arsenal beat Chelsea: Are Gunners now ‘the real deal’?

First Arsenal brushed aside Tottenham. Then overcame Liverpool. And now the Gunners will spend another few days at the top of the Premier League table after another statement win over Chelsea. After Manchester City went to the summit on Saturday courtesy of Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty against Fulham, Arsenal responded...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
ESPN

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source

Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
NBC Sports

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Martinez, Costa, Skriniar, Zaha, Almiron

Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after forging a close relationship with the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN) Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says transfer speculation will not distract Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. The...
ESPN

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
The Independent

Prince of Wales speaks with England stars about football and mental health

The Prince of Wales has spoken with England stars Harry Kane and Declan Rice about their shared love for football and the life lessons it has taught them over the years.William and the World Cup hopefuls open up about their fondest football memories and the ways it has bolstered their mental wellbeing during a 25-minute video available on YouTube.The episode is hosted by Kelvyn Quagraine, and organised by football media company Copa90 with the Royal Foundation.A very special conversation about mental health coming tomorrow.@Copa90 @HKane @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/4MIwqjWMea— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 6, 2022During their conversation, William,...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?

That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
BBC

Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy