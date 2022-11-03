Liverpool had won in Glasgow and Amsterdam. They had triumphed in Leicester, too, but that was neutral territory for the Community Shield. But they had been to Fulham and Manchester United, to Everton and Arsenal and Nottingham Forest and taken just two points from those five fixtures. And so it was 11 days short of six months since they had tasted victory away from home in England, when the sensation was so rare that Jurgen Klopp lost himself in the moment, one he had not experienced since May. “It was not my plan, I did not want to do...

