Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Abuse, misconduct in U.S. football: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Boxx heads up safety task force
Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States and member of their 2015 World Cup team, has been appointed vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation's participant safety task force. Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith was also picked as a vice chair. -...
Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table
A penalty from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute of additional time won Manchester City the game against Fuham.
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence
Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
ESPN
Gerard Pique's emotional goodbye shows what he meant to fans as wasteful Barcelona climb in LaLiga
BARCELONA -- It was a routine win for Barcelona as they beat Almeria 2-0 on Saturday night at Camp Nou to move to the top of the LaLiga table. But the match wasn't really about that. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Longtime Barcelona defender Gerard Pique...
Battle-hardened Liverpool keep fighting to preserve top-four hopes
Liverpool had won in Glasgow and Amsterdam. They had triumphed in Leicester, too, but that was neutral territory for the Community Shield. But they had been to Fulham and Manchester United, to Everton and Arsenal and Nottingham Forest and taken just two points from those five fixtures. And so it was 11 days short of six months since they had tasted victory away from home in England, when the sensation was so rare that Jurgen Klopp lost himself in the moment, one he had not experienced since May. “It was not my plan, I did not want to do...
BBC
Arsenal beat Chelsea: Are Gunners now ‘the real deal’?
First Arsenal brushed aside Tottenham. Then overcame Liverpool. And now the Gunners will spend another few days at the top of the Premier League table after another statement win over Chelsea. After Manchester City went to the summit on Saturday courtesy of Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty against Fulham, Arsenal responded...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Martinez, Costa, Skriniar, Zaha, Almiron
Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after forging a close relationship with the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN) Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says transfer speculation will not distract Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. The...
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Prince of Wales speaks with England stars about football and mental health
The Prince of Wales has spoken with England stars Harry Kane and Declan Rice about their shared love for football and the life lessons it has taught them over the years.William and the World Cup hopefuls open up about their fondest football memories and the ways it has bolstered their mental wellbeing during a 25-minute video available on YouTube.The episode is hosted by Kelvyn Quagraine, and organised by football media company Copa90 with the Royal Foundation.A very special conversation about mental health coming tomorrow.@Copa90 @HKane @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/4MIwqjWMea— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 6, 2022During their conversation, William,...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
Kalvin Phillips Will Be Back In Squad Against Chelsea
With the England World Cup squad announcement looming midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to return to action for Manchester City.
Where To Watch Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League, TV Channels & Live Stream
Manchester United travel to Villa Park on Sunday and heres where you can watch the game.
Comments / 0