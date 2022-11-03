ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica

Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: NYS Police identify 3yr-old victim in fatal Plainville crash

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have released the name of the 3-year-old girl who was killed in the fatal single-vehicle crash, as well as the other passengers involved, that occurred in the Town of Plainville on Wednesday, November 2nd. 3-year-old Amina Estrada was...
PLAINVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica PD investigating Kemble Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street in Utica on November 3rd and is asking the public for help gathering information. Around 3:00 pm on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Kemble Street to...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
WKTV

Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

