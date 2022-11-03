Read full article on original website
Two traffic stops lead to foot chases in Syracuse, four arrested on weapons charges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after two traffic stops in Syracuse led to foot chases with the officers, deputies said. Around 6 p.m., deputies stopped a car in the 500 block of Park Street with invalid license plates, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
UPDATE: NYS Police identify 3yr-old victim in fatal Plainville crash
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have released the name of the 3-year-old girl who was killed in the fatal single-vehicle crash, as well as the other passengers involved, that occurred in the Town of Plainville on Wednesday, November 2nd. 3-year-old Amina Estrada was...
Utica PD investigating Kemble Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street in Utica on November 3rd and is asking the public for help gathering information. Around 3:00 pm on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Kemble Street to...
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
Helicopter and police swarm Syracuse's northside, ghost gun found prompting arrests
Syracuse, N.Y. — Warning, the video above includes strong language. Authorities descended on the north side of Syracuse Wednesday evening, seeking suspects in two traffic stops. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination or 'GIVE' operation initiated a traffic stop along the 500 block of Park Street for...
Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
2 Syracuse men not guilty of drive-by murder, but guilty of another drive-by on same night
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men were acquitted Wednesday of a drive-by murder, but convicted of a different drive-by shooting the same night in a nearly identical-looking vehicle. Deartis Stanley, 24, and Charles Lawrence, 29, were convicted of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a woman in March 2016...
281 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 29 and Oct. 30, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 18 to 82.
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Manlius Police Chief hopes to install new license plate cameras along Route 5 in Fayetteville
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Manlius is exploring installing a new police camera along Route 5 in the Village of Fayetteville. The camera is called a “Flock camera,” and rather than recording specific movements of people on camera it is only sued to track the license plates of passing cars and, if necessary, the make and model of the vehicle.
