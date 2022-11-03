Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO