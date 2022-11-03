Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
myarklamiss.com
MAD on Ice starting soon
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023. MAD on Ice...
cenlanow.com
Rachel’s Challenge makes its way to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $3500 donation from Ablemarle
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
Football Friday Night: Final scores for November 4, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for November 4, 2022: WEST MONROE 17, RUSTON 35 CARROLL 19, UNION PARISH 35 OUACHITA 48, PINEVILLE 7 RIVER OAKS 15, GLENBROOK 46 EL DORADO 56, JACKSONVILLE 14 JENA 42, BUCKEYE 13 TALLULAH 44, PRENTISS 16 HOMER 28, HAYNESVILLE 27 BEEKMAN 20, LASALLE 42 BRIARFIELD […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston family spends three years searching for justice for their loved one
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lawrence Williams was just 22 years old when he was shot and killed in Ruston on Nov 2, 2019. Since then, Williams’ family has been searching for answers and justice for their loved one. Ruston Police arrested a suspect on Nov 7, 2019, but he...
myarklamiss.com
ROAD TO RECOVERY: South Arkansas women shares experience with drug addiction
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– One woman in El Dorado is getting a second chance at a sober life after struggling with drug addiction for twenty-seven years. Now, she is focused on receiving a new life through a recovery program at the Magdalene House of El Dorado. “Pretty much anything...
salineriverchronicle.com
Crews respond to crash near Saline River bridge on Highway 63
Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.
KNOE TV8
LHSAA denies Carroll’s appeal after skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association denied an appeal from the Monroe City School District to reinstate 9 coaches, including the head coach. The denial means the coaches will remain suspended for the rest of the football season. The appeal followed an incident during the 4th...
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
salineriverchronicle.com
Two-vehicles collide on Main Street in Warren Friday night
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 4th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/4/2022) A quick-moving cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss tonight. Some storms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain. Most of Friday will be warm, cloudy, and breezy… as southerly winds increase ahead...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying multiple suspects regarding several burglaries. If you have any information of the suspects pictured below, call MPD at (318)-329-2600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
G–Men storm to Homecoming win over Golden Lions
Thunder and lightning ripped across the Grambling State University campus late Friday night into early Saturday as a line of storms roared across north Louisiana. On Saturday afternoon, “Thunder” and “Lightning” struck the GSU campus again, this time on the field of Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium as Grambling celebrated Homecoming by playing host to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
