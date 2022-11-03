Read full article on original website
News in brief from October
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility. GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has been issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC), thus approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility. Due to its size, GF is the only transmission class customer in Vermont, meaning it takes service at a higher voltage than all other GMP customers in addition to owning, maintaining, and investing in its own transmission and distribution system. This uniquely positions GF to take on the responsibilities of becoming its own utility, directly serving only the facility’s needs.
UVM Medical Center’s Miller Inpatient Building awarded LEED Gold Certification
Efficiency, Energy Conservation, Sustainability Were Key Planning Principles. Vermont Business Magazine Building upon its longstanding leadership in environmental sustainability, the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Miller Inpatient Building has been awarded LEED Gold Certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. This key milestone is an important step toward the goal of becoming one of the most environmentally responsible health care organizations in the country, while supporting the health of our communities.
UVM and AOE to celebrate Vermont’s outstanding educators at annual event November 9
Who: Katharine Shepherd, Interim Dean of the UVM College of Education and Social Services; Dan French, Secretary of Education; Karen McCalla, 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Robyn Newton, 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Vermont’s Outstanding Educator Award Recipients. What: 42nd Annual Outstanding Educators Day and Vermont Teacher...
Major food distributor sued by three Vermonters
By Mike Donoghue, Correspondent, VermontBiz Three Vermont men are part of a requested class action lawsuit filed in US District Court in Burlington against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. and its distribution arm on claims they repeatedly failed to pay premium wages for work beyond 40 hours a week. Arthur Provencher...
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
