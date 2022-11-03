COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion, a lot of people are focused on the lottery!. Someone won $1 million in Colorado on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from Winners Corner in Pueblo, but they may not have actually been there in person to buy the ticket. Winners Corner is one of several brick and mortar locations across Colorado that also sell lottery tickets online. A spokesperson for Colorado lottery explained, there’s a good chance someone may have purchased that winning ticket online from another part of the state!

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO