Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
KKTV
One charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills drive and Mulligan drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
KKTV
Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating car crash as homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a car was found crashed against a tree near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting and found the wreck after getting to the scene.
KKTV
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
KKTV
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KKTV
Missing man found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Miller was found safe. ORIGINAL POST: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KKTV
Did you know you can buy lotto tickets online in Colorado?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion, a lot of people are focused on the lottery!. Someone won $1 million in Colorado on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from Winners Corner in Pueblo, but they may not have actually been there in person to buy the ticket. Winners Corner is one of several brick and mortar locations across Colorado that also sell lottery tickets online. A spokesperson for Colorado lottery explained, there’s a good chance someone may have purchased that winning ticket online from another part of the state!
KKTV
Children’s Hospital Colorado holding clinical trials for RSV in children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News reached out to Children’s Hospital Colorado Friday asking about RSV cases and any possible trials, and they said the hospital is in the process of launching two trials that families still can sign up for. Doctors say, cases of respiratory syncytial virus,...
KKTV
Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. She made her grand entrance in just 90 minutes ... “It was probably the quickest labor and delivery we’ve...
KKTV
D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
Peyton, Colo. (KKTV) - A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. The post, included at the bottom of this article begins with a quote from Adolph Hitler. Board Member Ivy Lieu posted the quote earlier this week and today the School Board President responded with a post of his own.
Comments / 0