foxillinois.com
'Tree of Hope' fundraiser to help people with social disabilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Developmental Services Center (DSC) has kicked off their "Tree Of Hope" fundraising campaign.. The agency said funding is low in Ford and Champaign counties to help people with developmental disabilities who may struggle with communicating, learning, and social skills, which is why donations are appreciated.
dailyeasternnews.com
Candlelight vigil shows 46 names of domestic violence victims, spreads awareness
Forty-six names were spoken into the dark, cold wind, with no light but a circle of candles lit by individuals who sought to remember and spread awareness at HOPE’s candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of domestic violence at Morton Park on Thursday. HOPE of East Central Illinois is...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
POTTERFEST Ready to Roll Friday Night, Nov 4th; 5 to 9 PM
Potterfest in Downtown Danville is 5 to 9 PM Friday night, November 4th. Ashton Greer and Bailey Poggendorf joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show with some final reminders. As Ashton Greer advised everyone, another big crowd is expected, so get there early if you can. This year’s Potterfest theme is the fourth movie, The Goblet of Fire, which not coincidentally, is being shown at the Fischer.
‘I couldn’t apologize to that many people;’ Arthur veteran reflects on Vietnam experience
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The effects of war can last a lifetime. That’s why one Arthur veteran said he has dedicated his life to public service to help others forget about the trauma of Vietnam. Richard Hein enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school. At the time, he thought the spread of communism […]
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
Carle offers pop-up booster clinics at Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to children ages five to 18. Two pop-up clinics will open in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 5. The clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana on Windsor. Appointments […]
smilepolitely.com
The Courier Cafe will have new ownership soon
The Courier Cafe, a staple of Urbana for 43 years, will soon have new ownership. The new owners are regulars at the restaurant and have no plans to make changes to the menu or staff. The new owners currently wish to remain unnamed, but they value The Courier Cafe's history...
WCIA
Trading cards making a comeback
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – At 14 years old Jonas Lane has a passion for collecting and trading cards. Now, he wants to show his hobby and passion to others. Especially, kids his age. He started his own business called JC Trading Cards. You can find him on Facebook here.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Returns to Low COVID-19 Rate
Vermilion County has returned to the LOW Transmission Rate for COVID-19. The announcement from the Vermilion County Health Department notes that at the Low Community Level, residents are advised to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, if eligible. The 7 day rolling average COVID case rate/ per...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
foxillinois.com
Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
