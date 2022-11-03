ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
foxillinois.com

'Tree of Hope' fundraiser to help people with social disabilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Developmental Services Center (DSC) has kicked off their "Tree Of Hope" fundraising campaign.. The agency said funding is low in Ford and Champaign counties to help people with developmental disabilities who may struggle with communicating, learning, and social skills, which is why donations are appreciated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service

If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

POTTERFEST Ready to Roll Friday Night, Nov 4th; 5 to 9 PM

Potterfest in Downtown Danville is 5 to 9 PM Friday night, November 4th. Ashton Greer and Bailey Poggendorf joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show with some final reminders. As Ashton Greer advised everyone, another big crowd is expected, so get there early if you can. This year’s Potterfest theme is the fourth movie, The Goblet of Fire, which not coincidentally, is being shown at the Fischer.
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Carle offers pop-up booster clinics at Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to children ages five to 18. Two pop-up clinics will open in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 5. The clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana on Windsor. Appointments […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Courier Cafe will have new ownership soon

The Courier Cafe, a staple of Urbana for 43 years, will soon have new ownership. The new owners are regulars at the restaurant and have no plans to make changes to the menu or staff. The new owners currently wish to remain unnamed, but they value The Courier Cafe's history...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Trading cards making a comeback

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – At 14 years old Jonas Lane has a passion for collecting and trading cards. Now, he wants to show his hobby and passion to others. Especially, kids his age. He started his own business called JC Trading Cards. You can find him on Facebook here.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Returns to Low COVID-19 Rate

Vermilion County has returned to the LOW Transmission Rate for COVID-19. The announcement from the Vermilion County Health Department notes that at the Low Community Level, residents are advised to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, if eligible. The 7 day rolling average COVID case rate/ per...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Bomb threat called into North American Lighting HQ

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A bomb threat was called into North American Lighting (NAL) Corporate Headquarters at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The Paris Police Department says there was a quick action by first responders and NAL employees to ensure immediate safety for all on-site personnel. We're told both of...
PARIS, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced

SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy