Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
wtva.com
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
WDAM-TV
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street.
Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer
Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
WLBT
Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle,...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
WDAM-TV
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
WAPT
Jackson man admits to shooting FBI agent, sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A man who admitted to shooting an FBI agent in Jackson has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Demario Cotton, 40, pleaded guilty July 1 to assault on a federal law enforcement officer and was sentenced this week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
19-year-old killed in Jackson crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado. According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is using new 3D imaging technology to aid in the investigation of a suspicious fire that left a mobile home destroyed. The fire occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 456 Magnolia Road. It caused significant structural damage and the...
WDAM-TV
House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night. It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block. That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred. The house was unoccupied and...
WAPT
2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
WLBT
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after her death at the hands of Jackson police, a federal jury finds the officers and city not liable in the killing of 21-year-old Crystalline Barnes. Jurors decided last month that Officers Albert Taylor and Rakasha Adams did use excessive force in that case,...
Comments / 0