You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Louisville Artists Add Color to Endicott Bank Building with Mural
A team of mural-makers made a 12-hour trip from Kentucky to help beautify the exterior of a bank in Endicott's business district. The artists from Often seen Rarely Spoken traveled to Broome County from Louisville for the mural project. The new work is the latest in a series of murals...
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence
The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]
Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
Southern Tier Officials Expect Busy Post-Pandemic, Warm Weather Halloween
Area law enforcement officials are continuing their patrols looking for drunk and dangerous drivers through the rest of the Halloween holiday. Area police agencies reported a lot of activity, especially in hot spots for adult parties this weekend like downtown Binghamton, but no major incidents were reported. Meanwhile, motorists are...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Does Broome County Need Safe Injection Sites?
Opioid deaths are on the rise in Broome County, as they are both across the rest of New York and the United States. Safe injection sites could save lives and reduce opioid usage rate. Per a previous article on WNBF, Broome County had an opioid overdose rate of 35.8 per...
Aliza Spencer, Other Child Crime Victims Honored by New Park
The Forget-Me-Not Garden built on the site where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is about to open. Broome County's newest park is located on a small plot of land on the city's North Side. It will help area residents remember children who've died due to violence, including Aliza Spencer.
Detective Roach Says Norwich Man Tried to Kill Roaches by Fire
Officials in Chenango County, one with a very ironic name, say for the second time this year there has been an apartment house damaged or destroyed when someone decided to battle insects with fire. According to reports in the Norwich Evening Sun and WIVT television, Matthew Lamb admitted he used...
Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause
If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
Beautiful All White Deer Spotted in West Corners
On a recent trip to Newark Valley via Route 26, I spotted a bunch of cars pulled to the side of the road and, well, curiosity got the best of me. I craned to see what everyone was getting out of their cars to look at and let out a little gasp. There in front of my eyes was something I’ve not once seen before in my life – an all-white deer.
Broome County Toys for Tots Prepares for Holiday Season
Halloween may have been getting all the attention of children lately but a group led by local law enforcement agencies is getting set for the next favorite holiday of kids. Broome County Toys for Tots is preparing its headquarters at the former Payless Shoes Store at Oakdale Commons on Harry L. Drive to accept applications, take in new toy and cash donations, coordinate gifts and get ready for holiday distribution in the upcoming weeks.
