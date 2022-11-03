ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store

The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence

The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]

Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause

If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
ENDICOTT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Beautiful All White Deer Spotted in West Corners

On a recent trip to Newark Valley via Route 26, I spotted a bunch of cars pulled to the side of the road and, well, curiosity got the best of me. I craned to see what everyone was getting out of their cars to look at and let out a little gasp. There in front of my eyes was something I’ve not once seen before in my life – an all-white deer.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome County Toys for Tots Prepares for Holiday Season

Halloween may have been getting all the attention of children lately but a group led by local law enforcement agencies is getting set for the next favorite holiday of kids. Broome County Toys for Tots is preparing its headquarters at the former Payless Shoes Store at Oakdale Commons on Harry L. Drive to accept applications, take in new toy and cash donations, coordinate gifts and get ready for holiday distribution in the upcoming weeks.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghamton, NY
