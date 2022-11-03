Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Starbucks plans to tap young, wealthy customers to weather recession
(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as demand in North America for pricier drinks remained strong and declines in China were not as bad as feared. Shares in the Seattle-based company rose about 1.5% in after-market trading. While restaurants such as McDonald's Corp...
Prevention
Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Out Today—We Ranked Them From Most to Least Healthy
Starbucks released their highly anticipated holiday drinks this week, and people are naturally freaking out. Instagram posts featuring the drinks are popping up everywhere and there’s a general buzz about the return of these beloved beverages. While there are no new drinks in the mix, Starbucks brought back plenty...
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
CNBC
Free returns may soon be a thing of the past as retailers roll out stricter policies
With rising costs squeezing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee. Expect more limitations on what can be brought back and when, experts say. Gift buying and gift returning typically go hand in hand. On average, retailers...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CNBC
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Elon Musk says Twitter has had 'massive' revenue drop as advertisers pause spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
CNBC
How phone scammers tricked Americans out of tens of billions of dollars in 2022
Despite the rise of sophisticated crypto frauds and ransomware plots, phone scams continue to trick Americans out of tens of billions of dollars each year. "It's very cheap to set up an automatic dialer and to plug a bunch of phone numbers into it, whether they're random or they are very intentional by geography or by demographic, and place millions of phone calls in a very short period of time," said Clayton LiaBraaten, senior executive advisor at Truecaller. "It's a numbers game."
CNBC
Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
CNBC
Twitter co-founder Dorsey apologizes for growing the company 'too quickly' in wake of mass layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. "Folks at Twitter past and...
CNBC
The best travel rewards credit cards for beginners
There's never a bad time to get started with earning and redeeming points and miles for free (or nearly free) travel. If you tend to spend most of your money on flights, hotels, car rentals, dining, groceries or gas anyway, you might as well be rewarded for your efforts and can actually use those expenses to rack up rewards that'll help cover a future trip.
CNBC
Afraid to cruise? Not at all, say fans who are causing 'an explosion of bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
CNBC
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent Covid policy, souring risk
The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict Covid restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets. China said over the weekend that it will persevere with...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to bet on during the market’s uncertainty
It was a wild week for stocks, and investors still have plenty of data to weigh as they gauge which companies can emerge from the downturn as winners. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point last week. Investors considered the central bank's next steps on its policy-tightening campaign, while also assessing a strong October jobs report.
CNBC
European stocks head for broadly lower open as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data
European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets last week, with central banks in focus as...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
CNBC
Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal
Gold prices slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,670.29 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT. Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday...
CNBC
Samar Kullab
Samar Kullab is a Chicago-based registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist. She shares her nutrition knowledge on TikTok and Instagram.
CNBC
Germany's dependence on China is 'overblown,' but critical goods diversification needs to improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
