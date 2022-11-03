Read full article on original website
A 19-year-old thought the tiny red spots on her body were a harmless rash. She had a blood disorder that can cause deadly brain bleeds.
A woman who noticed a strange rash over her body had a blood disorder that can cause brain bleeds. Juliana Pascarella has ITP, characterized by low levels of the cells that clot to stop bleeding. When she got to hospital, doctors said she was "lucky" that she wasn't bleeding internally.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in Association With Crohn Disease
A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.
Healthline
What Is Post-Intensive Care Syndrome?
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Portopulmonary Hypertension in Nontransplanted Patients: Results of the Largest US Single-Institution Registry
To explore clinical characteristics, risk profiles, and outcomes of patients with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) who have contraindications to liver transplant (LT). From the largest US single-institution registry of patients with PoPH, we analyzed 160 patients who did not receive LT between 1988 to 2019. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)–pertinent characteristics, hemodynamic features, treatments, and risk stratification were compared at baseline, first follow-up visit, and censor/death time.
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
LSD Microdosing Yields Positive Outcomes In Phase 1 Study, More Trials On Depression & Existential Distress
Holding company Blackhawk Growth Corp.BLRZF's subsidiary company MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd shared the positive data gathered from its Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing LSD formulation in 80 healthy participants. A practical summary of the outcomes collected at this stage: microdoses of LSD have not shown severe adverse effects -though jitteriness...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
docwirenews.com
Progression to CKD After COVID-19-Related AKI
Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) are at risk of progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). AKI is a common complication associated with COVID-19. Thiago Terzian Ganadjian, MD, and colleagues at Universidade Federal Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, conducted a study to examine the frequency and association of clinical variables in patients who developed CKD and ESRD following AKI related to COVID-19.
reviewofoptometry.com
Neuroimaging Shines Light on Chronic Ocular Surface Pain, Photophobia
Patients with both photophobia and chronic ocular surface pain had higher levels of pain when presented with light stimuli than those with only the former condition. Photo: EyeBrain. Click image to enlarge. Central nervous system activity must be evaluated when dealing with patients with ocular pain with neuropathic features. A...
Medical News Today
What to know about brittle bone disease
Brittle bone disease is a condition that causes bone weakness and increases a person’s risk of fractures. Most people inherit the condition from a parent. A person with brittle bone disease has weak bones that fracture easily. It is an inherited condition with several types, ranging from mild to...
physiciansweekly.com
HI Risk factors During Laparoscopic Pheochromocytoma Resection
A laparoscopic adrenalectomy is a treatment option for pheochromocytoma, although there is a high risk of intraoperative hemodynamic instability associated with this procedure. This study aimed to determine risk variables for hemodynamic instability after laparoscopic resection of pheochromocytoma. Unilateral laparoscopic adrenalectomy for pheochromocytoma was performed on 136 individuals between January 2011 and December 2021. Patients were split into 2 categories: those who experienced hemodynamic instability during surgery and those who did not. Each group’s intraoperative hemodynamic parameters were compared to the other. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate the predictive value of patient demographic factors and preoperative evaluations for intraoperative hemodynamic instability. The individuals with hemodynamic instability saw greater systolic and diastolic blood pressure swings and a higher maximum blood pressure and heart rate. In addition, hemodynamically unstable patients were more likely to require intraoperative administration of vasoactive medications. Coronary artery disease, tumor size, and a history of hypertension were all independently linked with intraoperative hemodynamic instability in the univariate analysis. The size of the tumor and a previous history of hypertension were found to be independent risk factors for intraoperative hemodynamic instability in a study that used multivariate logistic regression. After the laparoscopic removal of pheochromocytoma, the patient’s history of hypertension and the tumor size were factors in determining whether or not the patient experienced hemodynamic instability.
