Broken Arrow police adds horses, mounted unit to department

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department will soon welcome some new four-legged officers to its force, but these officers won’t be K9s. They’ll be horses, making up the department’s brand new mounted patrol unit.

For pretty much as far back as he can remember, Detective Connor Poole has spent his days riding horses. “I’ve grown up around them,” Poole said. “I’ve used them with cattle, I’ve used them on the ranch.”

And soon, in his role as a Broken Arrow PD detective, his horse will come to work with him.

Officer Kaitlin Anderson’s will too.

They’ll be combining their passion for riding horses, with their duty to protect and serve. “I’m very excited,” Anderson said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

It’s all part of their role in the department’s brand-new mounted patrol unit.

“We’ll be out at special events, parades,” she said.

“There is of course the PR aspect, search and rescue, honor guard,” Poole said.

They’ll give officers a bird’s eye perspective and a new way to navigate not only at crowded events, but during investigations too. They proved helpful in a recent search for a missing man.

“The vegetation was far too dense for people to go through on foot,” Poole said. “These allowed us to be up above that vegetation and look down and possibly fund pathways that gentleman had taken.”

Once they pass upcoming trainings and certifications, the horses will be considered just as much a member of the force as the officers riding them.

“They are protected and provided by the agency,” Poole said. “And if assaulted or anything were to happen, they are protected like a police officer.”

And when the officers go home, their horses come with them.

“[My horse] and I ride around a lot out at our pasture together,” Anderson said.

Together, growing an unbreakable commitment to their community, and to each other.

“Just our bond,” Poole said. “Me and him have a good bond, a good relationship, and we enjoy each other’s presence.”

BAPD officials say the horse officers are still in the process of going through trainings and gaining official certifications to be considered officers and expect that will all happen in the next few months.

They say could see the unit patrolling events and working alongside officers in the field starting early next year.

