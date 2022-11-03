[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO