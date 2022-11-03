ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?

It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Turnout down in Washington state for midterm election

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Voter turnout in this midterm election in Washington so far is dominated by older demographics. In Whatcom County, 29.5% of all eligible voters have returned their ballot, above the statewide number of 25.5%. The statistics show a clear trend that voting increases with age, as voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?

You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

2022 Election Preview: Joe Kent vs. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Preview:. After incumbent representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) fell in the primaries, Washington state’s 3rd district has developed into one of the most coveted seats for the House of Representatives this election. Now Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez takes on Republican candidate Joe Kent in the 2022 midterm election.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement

(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee Wants Legislature to Focus on Housing Lower-Income Washingtonians

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he wants the state to focus on policies that will add new housing units in the upcoming legislative session. Last year, Washington state poured hundreds of millions of dollars into homelessness and housing, largely due to a one-time infusion of federal pandemic relief funding. Much of the state's focus was on increasing temporary shelter units and getting people living outdoors off state rights of way, such as near highways.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

How to get a ballot without a permanent address

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the state of Washington relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or even a permanent address, to receive ballots. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, said a “handful” of voters in her county have non-traditional addresses, including homeless voters.
WASHINGTON STATE
ilovekent.net

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness

People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
