2022 midterm elections: Washington's U.S. Senate candidates make final push
KING COUNTY, Wash. — We're less than 48 hours away from Election Night with a heated U.S. Senate race still up in the air. Both U.S. Senator Patty Murray and candidate Tiffany Smiley are out in the community, making a final push to get your vote. Dozens of people...
Washington Senate candidates spending a combined $35 million+ on race
SEATTLE — The 2022 midterm elections are just days away, and election spending is expected to break records. That could include Washington’s Senate race. According to the Federal Election Commission, Senator Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley are both in the top 25 of candidates spending the most money nationwide.
KUOW
Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?
It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
Chronicle
Where Money Is Gushing Into Washington State Legislature Elections — and Why
In a Facebook video this week, Washington state Senate candidate Jesse Young showed and objected to an ad that called him "an embarrassment to our community" over allegations that he verbally abused employees. In a recent TikTok post, incumbent Emily Randall denounced a mailer that promised to "Set the record...
KGMI
Turnout down in Washington state for midterm election
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Voter turnout in this midterm election in Washington so far is dominated by older demographics. In Whatcom County, 29.5% of all eligible voters have returned their ballot, above the statewide number of 25.5%. The statistics show a clear trend that voting increases with age, as voters...
KGW
What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
KXLY
Right-wing sheriff candidates who believe their power exceeds the feds are on the ballot in WA
Four years ago, many of Washington state’s sheriffs were unhappy with a voter-approved gun safety law that required stronger background checks and raised the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Thirteen sheriffs, however, went a step beyond merely expressing their displeasure. They announced they would defy the new gun...
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
2022 Election Preview: Joe Kent vs. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez
Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Preview:. After incumbent representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) fell in the primaries, Washington state’s 3rd district has developed into one of the most coveted seats for the House of Representatives this election. Now Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez takes on Republican candidate Joe Kent in the 2022 midterm election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Legislature to Focus on Housing Lower-Income Washingtonians
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he wants the state to focus on policies that will add new housing units in the upcoming legislative session. Last year, Washington state poured hundreds of millions of dollars into homelessness and housing, largely due to a one-time infusion of federal pandemic relief funding. Much of the state's focus was on increasing temporary shelter units and getting people living outdoors off state rights of way, such as near highways.
How to get a ballot without a permanent address
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the state of Washington relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or even a permanent address, to receive ballots. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, said a “handful” of voters in her county have non-traditional addresses, including homeless voters.
ilovekent.net
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands of formerly incarcerated people in Washington allowed to vote for the first time this year
WASHINGTON, USA — The November midterm elections are less than two weeks away and for thousands of people in Washington, it’s the first time they are eligible to vote under a new law that restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated people. “I was actually incarcerated at 17,” said...
Nearly half of voters oppose gas-powered car sale ban in Washington, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash — More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new...
KUOW
Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness
People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
KING 5
