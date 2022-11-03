Read full article on original website
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. Byron Black is seeking a ruling that he is intellectually disabled under a 2021 state law. Nashville’s district attorney has said Black is intellectually disabled and supported resentencing Black to life in prison. But the attorney general’s office is handling a Tuesday hearing before the state Court of Criminal Appeals, and it takes the opposite position. They argue Black’s claim that he is intellectually disabled has already been rejected by the courts and he should not get a second chance.
Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982
DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison. A judge handed down the punishment for Alan Lee Phillips after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings they say forever changed their families. He was convicted in September in the killings of the two women, who had no connection to each other. Both were believed to have been hitchhiking when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.
Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie’s murder plot
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis insurance agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Yaghnam was sentenced Monday. Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN TV’s “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a reality show set in a restaurant founded by Montgomery’s grandmother. It ran for five seasons starting in 2011. Montgomery was shot to death in March 2016. Norman was convicted in September of murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing.
Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect
DENVER (AP) — Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged. Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun before the September crash, was also charged with felony menacing. Prosecutors didn’t release details about what the officers are accused of doing. One officer was charged with two felonies, including attempted manslaughter. The other was charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and parking where prohibited.
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves says Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. The letter was a response to an investigation launched by Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. The pair of congressional Democrats said they were concerned Jackson had been deprived of resources to fix its water system. It is unlikely the probe would continue without bipartisan interest if Democrats lose their majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a Democratic challenger who has been all but invisible and an antigovernment independent candidate who has failed to gain much traction. The first-term governor’s strategy has been to ignore them. It’s working. Little is expected to cruise to an easy reelection on Tuesday. Little has focused his attacks on President Joe Biden and made border security and inflation a priority. He touts record tax cuts and red tape reduction measures. He declined to debate Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt, who wants to decriminalize cannabis, and independent Ammon Bundy, best known for his takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016.
Minnesota’s Walz seeks 2nd term against vax skeptic Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz is seeking a second term against Republican Scott Jensen, a family physician who first grabbed attention with his vaccine skepticism before hammering Walz on economic and crime issues during the fall campaign. A victory for Jensen on Tuesday would break Democrats’ 12-year grip on the office. Walz is a former congressman and high school football coach who led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic and the sometimes-violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Jensen and the GOP have ripped him for what they say were draconian shutdowns during the pandemic, and for doing too little to top the sometimes violent protests that followed Floyd’s death.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It’s unclear how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
