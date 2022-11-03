We’re entering that time of year when staying in to watch a movie seems like a solid plan. And there are several premieres worth watching as you unwind this weekend. Apple TV+ is having a big week. The platform holds some of the best streaming content amongst its competitors but the release of My Mind and Me and Causeway takes it to a new level. My Mind and Me is a documentary that closely followed Selena Gomez’s life during a dark period in her life. It shows her struggles with lupus, bipolar disorder, and the pressures of fame. While Causeway is a film about a U.S. soldier struggling to adjust to life at home, featuring stellar performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

