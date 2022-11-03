Read full article on original website
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Tate McRae, Zach Zoya, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Dylan Sinclair
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. But before we get to that…. Drake, “BackOutsideBoyz”. We all know there’s a new Drake album out. How...
Owners of ‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Willing to Sell Phrase to Kanye West for $1 Billion
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, two Black activists who own the rights to “White Lives Matter,” are willing to sell the phrase to Kanye West for a hefty price tag. As previously reported, Kanye sparked outrage in October when he debuted the “White Lives Matter” designs during the YZY Season 9 fashion show. Last week, Ja and Ward, who host the nationally syndicated radio show Civic Cipher, revealed they were gifted the trademark from an anonymous benefactor sometime in September, shortly before Kanye unveiled the shirts.
‘Self doubt is always lurking’: Prince William talks mental health with Harry Kane
The Prince of Wales has discussed mental health and his first football memories in a new video with England men’s football captain Harry Kane, and England player Declan Rice.In a special episode of COPA90’s Game of 5’s show, Prince William sat down with Kane, Rice and presenter Kelvyn Quagraine to talk about the extreme pressures of playing football on the world stage ahead of the 2022 Men’s Football World Cup which will be held in Qatar later this month.When asked about his earliest football memories, William revealed that he was a defender at school and was “stuck in the back...
Emerging Streetwear Label PICANTE Taps Producer p-rallel For New ‘Forge Knit’ Campaign
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi’s London-based imprint, PICANTE, has entered the knitwear game just in time for the cold winter months. The rising brand has continued to keep itself firmly on the streetwear pulse over the last few months, having recently released a tasty collaboration with Persian restaurant Berenjack, as well as a selection of playful tongue-in-cheek hoodies inspired by classic ‘90s TV, mechanics, and life around the city of London.
DRAM Recalls Violent 2017 Altercation With Drake’s Bodyguards
DRAM isn’t done calling out Drake for dissing him on the Toronto rapper’s new collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. The “Broccoli” artist hopped on social media on Friday to address the lyrical shots Drake sent in his direction on Her Loss cut “BackOutsideBoyz.” In a video posted to Twitter, DRAM recounted a past confrontation between him and Drake, claiming the Certified Lover Boy rapper let his bodyguards handle the altercation.
Fatih Akin Hits Jackpot With Genre-Crossing Gangster-Rapper Movie ‘Rhinegold’
“Rhinegold,” a biopic about young Iranian-Kurdish immigrant Giwar Hajabi, also known as Xatar, who rose from being a violent drug dealer and ex-convict to one of Germany’s most successful rap stars and music producers, has become the biggest box office hit ever for director Fatih Akin. The film, which screens at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, chronicles Hajabi’s eventful life, beginning with the panicked escape of his musician parents from Tehran during the 1979 revolution. Fleeing to the country’s Kurdistan Province, they join the Kurdish rebellion. It is there, during a violent assault by the Iranian military, that Hajabi’s mother, hiding in...
Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London.
First Impressions of Drake and 21 Savage’s New Album ‘Her Loss’
Six years after they released their first collaboration, “Sneakin” in 2016, Drake and 21 Savage have united for a collaboration album. On Her Loss, Drake takes the lead, contributing two-thirds of the vocals himself (according to a breakdown by HipHopNumbers on Twitter) while Savage plays more of a supporting role. Beyond the duo, Travis Scott is the only additional collaborator, showing up on “Pussy & Millions.”
What to Watch This Week: ‘My Mind and Me,’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Causeway’ and More
We’re entering that time of year when staying in to watch a movie seems like a solid plan. And there are several premieres worth watching as you unwind this weekend. Apple TV+ is having a big week. The platform holds some of the best streaming content amongst its competitors but the release of My Mind and Me and Causeway takes it to a new level. My Mind and Me is a documentary that closely followed Selena Gomez’s life during a dark period in her life. It shows her struggles with lupus, bipolar disorder, and the pressures of fame. While Causeway is a film about a U.S. soldier struggling to adjust to life at home, featuring stellar performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.
